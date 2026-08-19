Currently, a fee is applied to each unique item in orders worth €150 or less from outside the EU Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Would higher customs charges affect your decision to shop from outside the EU?

A €2 customs processing fee will be imposed on non-EU parcels from later this year.
10.44am, 19 Aug 2026
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A NEW €2 HANDLING fee is set to be introduced on parcels ordered from outside the European Union from November.

This will apply on top of the €3 customs charge introduced last month – which applies to each unique item in non-EU orders worth €150 or less.

The charge was introduced with the aim of levelling the playing field for businesses in EU member states.

Customs compliance expert Brian Murphy has warned that it’s “very likely” this handling fee will also apply to each individual item in a parcel.

That could mean that there will be an additional cost of around €5 per unique item once both charges are applied.

So, we’re asking: Would higher customs charges affect your decision to order items from outside the EU?


Poll Results:

Yes (1000)
I already avoid ordering outside the EU (259)
No (216)
Maybe (186)

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