New €6.5 million train station in Dublin gets green light

A NEW TRAIN station in Dublin has been given the green light by the National Transport Authority.

The station in Pelletstown is expected to cost up to €6.5 million and will be located between the existing Ashtown and Broombridge stops on the busy Maynooth commuter line.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said that the new station is “badly needed” as the number of homes being built in the Ashtown area increases.

Planning permission was granted for the station on Royal Canal Avenue in 2014 with the four-year delay due to a lack of funding according to Irish Rail.

Dublin Chamber has welcomed the news and said that it is a big boost for the north-west of the city.

“Not only will the stop serve residents in Pelletstown, but it will provide a dual boost to thousands of residents who live in and around the Navan Road and Ashington areas,” spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

The group which represents businesses in the Greater Dublin Area added that residents are currently cut off from the Luas line and Maynooth rail line due to the Royal Canal.

“The new Pelletstown stop will make public transport a more appealing option for people in the area and help reduce chronic congestion on the Navan Road.

“Passenger numbers on the Maynooth line have grown significantly over the past 20 years. With many rush hour services at capacity on the Maynooth line, it is vital that a more frequent service is introduced as soon as possible,” McQueen said.

The National Transport Authority said that the construction of the station is scheduled to begin next year and is expected to take about 24 months to complete.