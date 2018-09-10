480 people from 68 countries became Ireland's newest citizens today

Lina Chen from Hong Kong at a Citizenship Ceremony that was held in the National Concert Hall.

480 PEOPLE HAVE officially become Irish citizens today at a ceremony in Dublin. Drawn from 68 countries around the world, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has welcomed them into “our national family.”

The majority of these new citizens (85) come from Poland, with people from the UK (47), Romania (41), China (15), and Pakistan (13) and more, forming the remainder of the diverse group.

As part of today’s proceedings at the National Concert Hall the 480 people vowed to faithfully observe the law of the state and respect Ireland’s democratic values, in a declaration of fidelity and loyalty.

Joanna Dukkipati with her son Ethan Dukkipati McCarty aged 2 from India at a Citizenship Ceremony that was held in the National Concert Hall. Source: Leah Farrell

Speaking at the ceremony Minister Flanagan reminded the new citizens of their responsibilities to the country. “Becoming a citizen of this country, which is now your country, means that you will become part of, and contributors to, our democracy and constitutional principles.”

He went on to say, “we commit to continue to recognise the personal rights of you as individuals in a proud nation which greatly values inclusion, tolerance and diversity.”

Those gathered will receive their Certificate of Naturalisation by post in the coming days.

The first Citizenship ceremony was held in 2011 with 86,000 people attending one of the events since. Children do not have to attend the ceremonies and when they are included over 114,000 have become Irish citizens in the last seven years.

In total, nationals of 181 different countries have become Irish citizens since 2011.