Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was shot dead in Clondalkin
- Mary Lou McDonald was confirmed as new leader of Sinn Féin
- A snow-ice warning was issued for three counties
- An Irishman went missing in Vienna
- A US committee began investigating Donald Trump’s Clare golf course’s links to Russia
- Gardaí feared burglary gangs would have “free rein” in Dublin
- A proposal to commemorate Irish Independence Day was floated
INTERNATIONAL
#SHUTDOWN: The US government shutdown brought with it pointing of fingers.
#THAWING: North Korea announced it will send 22 athletes to the Winter Olympics.
#TURKEY: 11 people were killed when a Turkish bus full of families bound for a ski trip crashed.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin’s “Dead Zoo” – the Natural History Museum is a stunning venue for a wedding, as it turns out. Daily Edge has a look at Rebecca O’Neil’s wedding in the museum.
