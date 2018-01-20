Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tom Alcock (2) from Cabra feeds swans on the Royal Canal in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#SHUTDOWN: The US government shutdown brought with it pointing of fingers.

#THAWING: North Korea announced it will send 22 athletes to the Winter Olympics.

#TURKEY: 11 people were killed when a Turkish bus full of families bound for a ski trip crashed.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin’s “Dead Zoo” – the Natural History Museum is a stunning venue for a wedding, as it turns out. Daily Edge has a look at Rebecca O’Neil’s wedding in the museum.