Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A shooting, a shutdown and a new Sinn Féin leader had people talking today.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 7:56 PM
10 hours ago 8,495 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

swans 801_90534653 Tom Alcock (2) from Cabra feeds swans on the Royal Canal in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#SHUTDOWN: The US government shutdown brought with it pointing of fingers.

#THAWING: North Korea announced it will send 22 athletes to the Winter Olympics.

#TURKEY:  11 people were killed when a Turkish bus full of families bound for a ski trip crashed.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin’s “Dead Zoo” – the Natural History Museum is a stunning venue for a wedding, as it turns out. Daily Edge has a look at Rebecca O’Neil’s wedding in the museum.

