Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí believe a body found in Lucan, Co Dublin today is that of missing teenager Anastasia Kriegel.
- A father-of-two was jailed for 18-and-a-half years for carrying out premeditated random attacks on women over a five-year period.
- Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter told the Disclosures Tribunal that former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan told him in 2013 of the sexual abuse allegation against Maurice McCabe.
- The Department of Health is drafting a form of mandatory open disclosure as part of the fallout from the CervicalCheck controversy.
- A man was convicted of raping a woman he met on a dating app.
- Two women shared their abortion stories for the first time today and asked not to be shamed for their decisions.
- A huge ‘No’ sign was erected on a mountain in Sligo by a pro-life group.
- A care worker who sexually assaulted two vulnerable residents in a care home, and “mistakenly” put a video of one of the assaults on Facebook, was jailed for 12 months.
- The Housing Minister was accused of being either incompetent or unfit for office for his handling of an issue around the miscategorisation of homeless figures.
- David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation told the Oireachtas Finance Committee he believes 17,000 families will end up losing their homes if radical action is not taken.
- The Irish Open is set to be played at Lahinch Golf Club in 2019, it was announced.
WORLD
#LONDON: A report that looked to review building regulations in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in London found that there needs to be a radical “change in culture” around fire safety in the UK.
#US: Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million (about €424 million) to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex abuse case in sports history.
#UK: Meghan Markle confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.
#DR CONGO: Thousands of doses of the Ebola vaccine arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the country faces an outbreak of the deadly virus.
PARTING SHOT
The Rolling Stones are playing in Croke Park tonight – their first Irish gig in 11 years. Keep up to date with what’s happening here.
