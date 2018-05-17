  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The discovery of a body in Lucan, the Disclosures Tribunal and the Eighth Amendment had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 May 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,699 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR BODY FOUND LUCAN _3707 The deserted house in Lucan, Co Dublin where a girl's body was discovered today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

yoko Yoko Ono pictured at the Double Fantasy - John & Yoko exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool today. Source: Jason Roberts/PA Wire/PA Images

#LONDON: A report that looked to review building regulations in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in London found that there needs to be a radical “change in culture” around fire safety in the UK.

#US: Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million (about €424 million) to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex abuse case in sports history.

#UK: Meghan Markle confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.

#DR CONGO: Thousands of doses of the Ebola vaccine arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the country faces an outbreak of the deadly virus.

PARTING SHOT

The Rolling Stones are playing in Croke Park tonight – their first Irish gig in 11 years. Keep up to date with what’s happening here.

 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

Órla Ryan
