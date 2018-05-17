  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You attempted to sell Sergeant McCabe a load of lies': Taylor accused of fabricating smear campaign

The former press officer also denied that he was trying to “bring down” Nóirín O’Sullivan with his claims of a smear campaign.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 May 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,199 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4017977
It's been a long few days for David Taylor
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
It's been a long few days for David Taylor
It's been a long few days for David Taylor
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AFTER THREE AND a half days in the witness box at the Disclosures Tribunal, Superintendent David Taylor closed his evidence this morning by denying he had told Maurice McCabe “a load of lies” about the alleged smear campaign.

The former head of the garda press office maintained that he was directed by Callinan to smear McCabe and also that he heard Callinan call the whistleblower a “kiddie fiddler” back in January 2014.

Prior to the closing of his evidence, Taylor faced severe scrutiny from counsel for former commissioners Martin Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan, who went on the attack over his account of the smear campaign.

In statements to the Tribunal, various people such as Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, journalist Mick Clifford, independent TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, and Sergeant McCabe have said that Taylor intimated to them that he conducted the smear campaign via text.

It is also their case, in a number of instances, that Taylor gave them the impression that he was under criminal investigation because “he knew too much” about the smear campaign and that Nóirín O’Sullivan had ordered his phone confiscated so that any evidence of such a campaign could be deleted.

Taylor denied that he said anything like this.

His account of briefing journalists is also either not corroborated, or journalistic privilege has been claimed, by those whom he says he briefed negatively about McCabe.

Counsel for Callinan and O’Sullivan closed with a sustained attack on Taylor’s evidence, ultimately accusing him of spinning a “load of lies” to McCabe over the smear campaign.

‘Bring down’ Nóirín O’Sullivan

David Taylor was asked today about paying a visit to the now-retired Martin Callinan after his arrest in 2015.

It is Callinan’s case that Taylor was “agitated” and was “giving out” about his arrest. It is also claimed that Taylor said he was going to “bring down” then-Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

It was alleged that Taylor said he blamed her for the criminal investigation that was launched against him for allegedly leaking information.

Taylor denied this was the case, and told the Tribunal: “I wasn’t looking for Callinan to do something for me.”

A theme of the past two days has been counsel for the former garda commissioners putting it to Dave Taylor that he was aiming to “bring down” Nóirín O’Sullivan.

It’s been alleged that Taylor said there was a criminal investigation against him because “he knew too much” about the smear campaign.

Taylor has told the Tribunal that’s not true, but has said that he was “concerned” about getting a “fair hearing” because Nóirín O’Sullivan’s husband was one of the gardaí investigating him.

Prior to the closing of his evidence, Mr Justice Peter Charleton asked Taylor: “What’s the problem with Nóirín O’Sullivan?”

Taylor responded: “I was removed from a job I felt I was doing a good job at.” This refers to his removal as head of the garda press office in June 2014. Instead of being promoted however, Taylor was moved to the traffic corps.

“It was the manner in which it was done. I respect the right of the commissioner to move anybody,” he added.

Similarly, Mr Justice Charleton referenced the Clerkin report – a report into claims that Taylor had leaked information to the press, although unrelated to the McCabe affair.

It was put to Taylor by the judge: “Are you not grateful to Chief Superintendent Clerkin for stopping you in your tracks?”

Taylor said that he “accepted” the Clerkin report, and admitted that he had “let down his standards” over the matter.

The phone

An assertion made by respected journalist Mick Clifford was put to him. Clifford spoke to Taylor around the summer of 2016.

It’s his assertion that Taylor told him that the whole reason there’s an investigation into him was because Nóirín O’Sullivan wanted to get a hold of Taylor’s phone.

This is vital because that phone would have evidence of her knowledge of any potential smear campaign.

Again, Taylor said this wasn’t the case.

We have Martin Callinan and Alan Shatter now this afternoon. Both men resigned within a few weeks of each other back in 2014.

Callinan completely rejects the claims made by Taylor regarding the smear campaign. He also rejects ever calling Maurice McCabe a “sexual abuser” or a “kiddie fiddler”.

It is expected his testimony will contradict evidence already given by a number of parties, including Taylor, Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness and Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy.

He’ll give evidence well into next week, and then we’re due to have Nóirín O’Sullivan up in the last week of May.

The Tribunal continues this afternoon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
A huge 'No' sign has been placed on Ben Bulben by a pro-life group
63,193  282
2
Calls to 'defend' Dublin Bus brand as blue and yellow colours to be phased out
38,907  113
3
'Maurice I have to be honest with you - there was a campaign against you and I was part of it'
35,142  0
Fora
1
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
396  0
2
Harvey Norman's boss: The death of physical stores at the hands of online is 'fake news'
364  0
3
Despite Dublin's crazy rents, the head of LinkedIn Ireland says it's still an attractive place to work
221  0
The42
1
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
50,254  10
2
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
47,330  160
3
Offaly senior footballers seeking an interim manager as Stephen Wallace departs
27,898  24
DailyEdge
1
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
11,561  15
2
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
9,303  1
3
People on Twitter are sharing the worst things that have happened at weddings
7,146  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
GARDAí
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
DUBLIN
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie