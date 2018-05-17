'You attempted to sell Sergeant McCabe a load of lies': Taylor accused of fabricating smear campaign

It's been a long few days for David Taylor

AFTER THREE AND a half days in the witness box at the Disclosures Tribunal, Superintendent David Taylor closed his evidence this morning by denying he had told Maurice McCabe “a load of lies” about the alleged smear campaign.

The former head of the garda press office maintained that he was directed by Callinan to smear McCabe and also that he heard Callinan call the whistleblower a “kiddie fiddler” back in January 2014.

Prior to the closing of his evidence, Taylor faced severe scrutiny from counsel for former commissioners Martin Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan, who went on the attack over his account of the smear campaign.

In statements to the Tribunal, various people such as Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, journalist Mick Clifford, independent TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, and Sergeant McCabe have said that Taylor intimated to them that he conducted the smear campaign via text.

It is also their case, in a number of instances, that Taylor gave them the impression that he was under criminal investigation because “he knew too much” about the smear campaign and that Nóirín O’Sullivan had ordered his phone confiscated so that any evidence of such a campaign could be deleted.

Taylor denied that he said anything like this.

His account of briefing journalists is also either not corroborated, or journalistic privilege has been claimed, by those whom he says he briefed negatively about McCabe.

Counsel for Callinan and O’Sullivan closed with a sustained attack on Taylor’s evidence, ultimately accusing him of spinning a “load of lies” to McCabe over the smear campaign.

‘Bring down’ Nóirín O’Sullivan

David Taylor was asked today about paying a visit to the now-retired Martin Callinan after his arrest in 2015.

It is Callinan’s case that Taylor was “agitated” and was “giving out” about his arrest. It is also claimed that Taylor said he was going to “bring down” then-Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

It was alleged that Taylor said he blamed her for the criminal investigation that was launched against him for allegedly leaking information.

Taylor denied this was the case, and told the Tribunal: “I wasn’t looking for Callinan to do something for me.”

A theme of the past two days has been counsel for the former garda commissioners putting it to Dave Taylor that he was aiming to “bring down” Nóirín O’Sullivan.

It’s been alleged that Taylor said there was a criminal investigation against him because “he knew too much” about the smear campaign.

Taylor has told the Tribunal that’s not true, but has said that he was “concerned” about getting a “fair hearing” because Nóirín O’Sullivan’s husband was one of the gardaí investigating him.

Prior to the closing of his evidence, Mr Justice Peter Charleton asked Taylor: “What’s the problem with Nóirín O’Sullivan?”

Taylor responded: “I was removed from a job I felt I was doing a good job at.” This refers to his removal as head of the garda press office in June 2014. Instead of being promoted however, Taylor was moved to the traffic corps.

“It was the manner in which it was done. I respect the right of the commissioner to move anybody,” he added.

Similarly, Mr Justice Charleton referenced the Clerkin report – a report into claims that Taylor had leaked information to the press, although unrelated to the McCabe affair.

It was put to Taylor by the judge: “Are you not grateful to Chief Superintendent Clerkin for stopping you in your tracks?”

Taylor said that he “accepted” the Clerkin report, and admitted that he had “let down his standards” over the matter.

The phone

An assertion made by respected journalist Mick Clifford was put to him. Clifford spoke to Taylor around the summer of 2016.

It’s his assertion that Taylor told him that the whole reason there’s an investigation into him was because Nóirín O’Sullivan wanted to get a hold of Taylor’s phone.

This is vital because that phone would have evidence of her knowledge of any potential smear campaign.

Again, Taylor said this wasn’t the case.

We have Martin Callinan and Alan Shatter now this afternoon. Both men resigned within a few weeks of each other back in 2014.

Callinan completely rejects the claims made by Taylor regarding the smear campaign. He also rejects ever calling Maurice McCabe a “sexual abuser” or a “kiddie fiddler”.

It is expected his testimony will contradict evidence already given by a number of parties, including Taylor, Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness and Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy.

He’ll give evidence well into next week, and then we’re due to have Nóirín O’Sullivan up in the last week of May.

The Tribunal continues this afternoon.