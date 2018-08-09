This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Homelessness, an earthquake in Indonesia and Thomas Barr had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nat Archive 976_90550999 A poster advertising the need for extras for the film Michael Collins - one of the items donated by director Neil Jordan to the National Library of Ireland. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

INDO Damaged buildings after the earthquake on Lombok island in which more than 300 people were killed. Source: Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INDONESIA: The death toll from a devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok rose to over 300.

#GAZA STRIP: A woman and her 18-month-old daughter were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes.

#ARGENTINA: Senators voted against legalising abortion in the homeland of Pope Francis, dashing the hopes of women’s rights groups.

PARTING SHOT

Two years ago, Barcelona announced it would transform parts of its street grid to prioritise people over cars using a method known as superblocks – here’s the result (via Streetfilms/Vimeo):


Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

