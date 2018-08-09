Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A poster advertising the need for extras for the film Michael Collins - one of the items donated by director Neil Jordan to the National Library of Ireland. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Damaged buildings after the earthquake on Lombok island in which more than 300 people were killed. Source: Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INDONESIA: The death toll from a devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok rose to over 300.

#GAZA STRIP: A woman and her 18-month-old daughter were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes.

#ARGENTINA: Senators voted against legalising abortion in the homeland of Pope Francis, dashing the hopes of women’s rights groups.

PARTING SHOT

Two years ago, Barcelona announced it would transform parts of its street grid to prioritise people over cars using a method known as superblocks – here’s the result (via Streetfilms/Vimeo):





