Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A mother and her six children who spent last night in a Dublin garda station have secured temporary emergency accommodation.
- No criminal charges will be brought in relation to the deaths of 10 people in a fire at a Carrickmines halting site in 2015.
- A young man accused of the murder of Co Louth teenager Cameron Reilly was remanded on bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence.
- European gangs are using rural Longford to grow cannabis on an industrial scale.
- The HSE issued a warning about the risk of measles in children who recently attended Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.
- Thomas Barr won bronze in the 400 metres hurdle final at the European Championships in Berlin.
- A woman whose father died from a HIV-related illness in 1980s is to receive compensation, a judge ruled.
- A former Dunnes Stores employee was awarded €30,000 by the Labour Court after claiming that she had been sacked because of her disability.
WORLD
#INDONESIA: The death toll from a devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok rose to over 300.
#GAZA STRIP: A woman and her 18-month-old daughter were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes.
#ARGENTINA: Senators voted against legalising abortion in the homeland of Pope Francis, dashing the hopes of women’s rights groups.
PARTING SHOT
Two years ago, Barcelona announced it would transform parts of its street grid to prioritise people over cars using a method known as superblocks – here’s the result (via Streetfilms/Vimeo):
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
