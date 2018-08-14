This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A former landmark pub in Blackrock is set to become a Dunnes Stores

The sit of the Playwright pub has been vacant since 2011.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 12:03 AM
1 hour ago 3,659 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4178183
The site is located on Newtownpark Avenue.
Image: Google Maps
The site is located on Newtownpark Avenue.
The site is located on Newtownpark Avenue.
Image: Google Maps

DUNNES STORES IS planning to open a new store in the former Playwright pub on Blackrock’s Newtownpark Avenue after submitting plans to the local council.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has received applications to put Dunnes signage on the building as well as new air conditioning systems.

The Playwright had been a landmark pub in the area before it closed and was turned into a TGI Friday’s restaurant by Ciaran and Colum Butler, who also own the Starbucks franchise in Ireland.

That restaurant also closed and the prominent site has been vacant since 2011 but a fresh application by Dunnes Stores has now revealed it plans for the building.

The application lists Better Value Unlimited Company as the owner of the building with Dunnes CEO Margaret Heffernan among the company’s directors.

The plans submitted last week seek permission for the erection of illuminated shop signs and also include architectural designs for the facade of the building.

PastedImage-11083 The front of the building facing Newtownpark Avenue. Source: dlrcoco.ie

Speaking about the news that a new Dunnes is expected on the site, local councillor Ossian Smyth says plans for a supermarket had been spoken about for some time.

There were lots of rumours about who might take it and I’m pretty sure that it was the Butler brothers who put in the planning application to do it up as a supermarket but they were looking for a buyer. Lidl and Aldi they have their own designs and they like that particular format and they tend not to design an existing building.

“Nobody wants a vacant site in the middle of their area and so means a supermarket for people who live there. The people who live on Newtownpark Avenue, they would have to go to Blackrock for shopping or they’d have to go to Stillorgan.”

Smyth adds that while he welcomes the news that Dunnes is investing in the area, he says that the company has other vacant sites in nearby Dún Laoghaire that are “hurting the town”.

“I’d be happy if they want to come in and talk to me, I’d talk to them, but if we’re not seeing anything more I’m going to be looking to effectively charging them rates on their empty properties, which they use to get a pass on. Which is fine if you’re waiting a year or two and you’re deciding on what to do, but you can’t leave a building for a decade,” he says.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Family which spent night in garda station offered 'evening only' accommodation
44,737  17
2
House of Fraser says it won't accept existing gift vouchers in Dundrum store
43,971  45
3
Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill', says US reporter and family friend
38,724  18
Fora
1
Waterford Airport needs a 'minimum' €12m to build a bigger runway to secure its future
417  0
2
'A bitter pill for shareholders': The troubled firm behind Cuisine de France wants to raise €800m
293  0
3
From snow to heatwaves, Irish retailers have been at the mercy of weather this year
186  0
The42
1
'I left my friends’ Whatsapp group the week before the 2013 final thinking, 'I can’t have any distractions''
33,085  10
2
Former women's boxing champion claims she used PEDs for about 20 of her professional fights
28,651  16
3
'It was totally his decision, I didn't need to convince Joey to join Munster'
21,834  25
DailyEdge
1
Chloe Moretz had a dig at Brooklyn Beckham and his rumoured new gf's PDA... it's The Dredge
6,606  0
2
Penneys' new eyeshadow palette is being hailed as a serious Huda Beauty dupe
5,508  0
3
The cast of Back to the Future reunited for a photo and Doc Brown might actually be a time traveler
4,907  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
NORTHERN IRELAND
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
HSE
Man was secretly recorded threatening and verbally abusing his mother, court told
Man was secretly recorded threatening and verbally abusing his mother, court told
Injuries or near-injuries of patients at Irish hospitals jumped last year
'Broken' wards of courts system 'depriving people of their liberty'
GARDAí
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie