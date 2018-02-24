  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The US could send a special envoy to Northern Ireland soon

The role has been vacant under President Donald Trump.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 7:55 AM
8 hours ago 4,881 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3869580
Simon Coveney and Rex Tillerson
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Simon Coveney and Rex Tillerson
Simon Coveney and Rex Tillerson
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

AMERICA COULD SEND a special envoy to Northern Ireland in the future.

The issue was discussed yesterday when Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington.

Tillerson told reporters he was reviewing names for the position.

The position has existed since 1995, when George Mitchell took up the position. It was vacant between 2011 and 2014, but President Barack Obama appointed former senator Gary Hart to take up the position.

It has been vacant under President Donald Trump.

A statement from the Department of Foreign said Coveney and Tillerson had “discussed a range of issues, including the current impasse in Northern Ireland and the implications of Brexit”.

The prospect of a future Northern Ireland envoy was also discussed, said Coveney.

“The United States has been instrumental in helping to broker peace in Northern Ireland and continues to provide valuable encouragement and support to the peace process.”

On Brexit, Coveney updated Tillerson on negotiations and pledged that Ireland would play an enhanced role in transatlantic relations.

“I told the Secretary of State that Ireland faces the challenges of Brexit as a global island at the heart of Europe and as a country with a close partnership with the US. I also underlined our determination that Brexit must not in any way undermine the peace process and the gains achieved by the Good Friday Agreement.

“I also expressed the view that Ireland would be in a position to play an enhanced role in transatlantic relations post-Brexit in light of our unique ties with the US.”

Read: ‘Phase two may be very rough’ – Trump announces heavy sanctions on North Korea

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
74,765  143
2
Warning issued for 'significant wind chill and disruptive snow' next week
42,564  32
3
Hot Press writer takes leave from magazine after denying allegations
35,355  0
Fora
1
'Catering isn't a bed of roses. There's a lot of swearing and sometimes pans are thrown at you'
414  0
2
All the publicans in this Cork town plan to keep the shutters down on Good Friday
255  0
3
How to win the hearts and minds of workers so they don't ditch you
65  0
The42
1
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
65,894  87
2
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost
42,082  17
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
30,635  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 reasons why Irish girls can never truly relate to Carrie Bradshaw
8,466  3
2
Brendan Fraser's GQ revelations show how sexual assault affects men too
7,465  4
3
It's high time that the tabloids stopped bullying Jennifer Aniston
6,406  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
Woman injured after being hit by a taxi in Rathmines
The IFI is completely refurbishing its two biggest screens as part of a major revamp
CORK
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
'We're going to find out how they lived': Researchers to look under the Irish Sea for evidence of first settlers
All the publicans in this Cork town plan on keeping the shutters down this Good Friday
Doctor says 'paralytically, unconsciously drunk' teens at West Cork disco could have died
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MORTGAGES
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
PTSB chief refuses to appear before Finance Committee next week over loan sale
Dealing with a vulture fund - how these families have coped
Mortgages sell-off will disrupt already-volatile housing market, charities warn

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie