Miriam O'Callaghan rules herself out of presidential bid

RTÉ BROADCASTER MIRIAM O’Callaghan has ruled herself out of running for president in the next election.
The journalist, who had been tipped to run for the Áras, this evening released a statement putting rumours of her potential bid to bed.
She tweeted: “Out of respect to them, and to our serving President, I have always declined to engage in those discussions. However, given the recent resurgence of speculation, I want to state that I will not be a candidate in an upcoming Presidential election.
“I would also like to make clear that I have always been, and will always remain, independent of any political party. I’m looking forward to spending the summer working on a landmark documentary about the 50th anniversary of the civil rights marches in the North and the Troubles, a place and a story that I’ve covered in-depth throughout my career.”
Speculation had been rife that O’Callaghan was to run.
