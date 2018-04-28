  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Palestinian teen dies as death toll from new Gaza demonstrations increases to 45

Forty-five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since 30 March.

By AFP Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 1:50 PM
21 minutes ago 381 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3984112
Palestinian demonstrators throw stones at Israeli soldiers near the fence during a protest on the Gaza Strip border with Israel.
Image: Momen Faiz via Getty
Palestinian demonstrators throw stones at Israeli soldiers near the fence during a protest on the Gaza Strip border with Israel.
Palestinian demonstrators throw stones at Israeli soldiers near the fence during a protest on the Gaza Strip border with Israel.
Image: Momen Faiz via Getty

A PALESTINIAN TEENAGER has died of his wounds a day after being shot by Israeli forces in clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-controlled territory’s health ministry said today.

Azzam Oweida, 15, was hit in the head during protests in southern Gaza on Friday, the ministry said.

His death brought to four the number of people killed or fatally wounded during a fifth consecutive Friday of protests in which thousands of Gazans have gathered near the heavily-guarded border.

Most protesters were peaceful but some threw stones and burned tyres.

Forty-five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of what organisers have dubbed the Great March of Return on 30 March, with more than 1,500 wounded.

No Israelis have been reported hurt.

The Israeli army said around 10,000 people had taken part in “riots” along the border Friday, saying troops responded with “riot dispersal means”.

The army has accused Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza and has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out attacks.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to their homes seized by Israel in 1948.

Israel says that would mean the end of the Jewish state, and accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of using the protests as a pretext for violence.

The Israeli military said that at one point on Friday protesters had used “explosive devices, hand grenades and firebombs” as they attempted a mass breach of the border fence.

Air strikes

In what the military said was a direct response, Israeli warplanes on Friday night attacked “six military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation’s naval force in the Gaza Strip”.

It did not give the location of the targets, but the Hamas interior ministry in Gaza said aircraft — originally reported as drones — hit Gaza’s main port, damaging two boats but causing no injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the port said the two boats were badly damaged. Hamas security forces prevented journalists from reaching the scene.

It is believed to have been the first time Israeli aircraft had targeted boats in Gaza since the 2014 war there between Israel and Hamas.

The protest movement is officially independent but has the backing of Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Palestinian boy martyred by Israeli army Relatives of Palestinian Azzam Hilal Uvayda, 15, who died at a hospital after he injured by Israel forces during border demonstrations. Source: Getty Images

On Friday protesters again gathered at five sites near the border fence, though numbers were down on previous weeks.

Dozens of young men burned tyres and threw stones a few hundred metres from the border, with Israeli soldiers occasionally firing tear gas and live ammunition.

Three men were shot dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry, while the Gaza Centre for Media Freedom said three journalists were among those wounded.

Demonstrations are expected to spike again ahead of 14 May, when the United States plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The decision has infuriated Palestinians, who see the annexed eastern half of the holy city as the capital of their future state.

US President Donald Trump, who tore up decades of policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, said he “may go” to the city for the embassy opening.

That came as Amnesty International called for an arms embargo against Israel over its use of live fire in Gaza.

Israel has rejected calls for an independent investigation into deaths along Gaza’s border. The army says its troops only use live ammunition as a last resort.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Are 1 in 5 babies in England aborted?
114,184  365
2
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
67,918  33
3
Photographer disqualified from contest as winning image features 'stuffed' animal
48,164  30
Fora
1
Inside the battle over unpaid wages at the collapsed Irish YouTube channel Facts
592  0
2
A worker 'wracked with guilt' after sex with his manager has lost his unfair dismissal case
361  0
3
‘You might see a successful business and fancy having a go, but you rarely see the sacrifices made’
249  0
The42
1
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,468  9
2
'If we're at it collectively I think we're the best team in the country'
20,072  7
3
'I can't wait to pull on the Leinster jersey. It feels good to be a rugby player again'
17,560  4
DailyEdge
1
Jean Paul Gaultier just ripped it out of Kim Kardashian's lookalike perfume bottle
10,406  1
2
Glenda Gilson's pregnancy announcement with her dog Yazz is a bit gas
7,513  1
3
Breaking down the living nightmare that is Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's Freaky Friday
7,058  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Judge who jailed grandfather for rape calls sentencing guidelines 'somewhat bizarre'
Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court descends into chaos as bank accuses Dublin couple of failing to vacate their home
HSE
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
CervicalCheck: Senior team sent in to ensure women told about smear reviews
More than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
GARDAí
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash
Have you seen this teenager? Noel Mackin has been missing from Monaghan for the past 12 days
DUBLIN
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
'Surprising' level of interest in direct flight from Dublin to Asia
Roads reopen and traffic 'moving well' after truck crash on N4
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie