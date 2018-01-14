  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turkish plane comes just metres from skidding into the sea

There were no injuries.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 10,615 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3796990
A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon.
Image: AP/PA Images
A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon.
A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon.
Image: AP/PA Images

A PASSENGER PLANE skidded off the runway just metres away from the sea as it landed at an airport in northern Turkey last night, local media images showed.

The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara and landed in Trabzon, but skidded off the runway in the northern airport. No one was injured or killed in the landing.

Dramatic images from CNN Turk broadcaster showed the plane dangerously hanging off a cliff several metres (feet) from the Black Sea, its wheels stuck in mud.

Other images from Dogan news agency showed smoke emanating from the trapped plane.

Pegasus Airlines confirmed in a statement there were no injuries among the 162 passengers onboard as well as two pilots and four cabin crew after they were evacuated.

The cause of the incident was not known but an investigation is under way, the Trabzon governor’s office said.

One of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, panic erupted onboard during the landing.

“We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming,” she told state-run news agency Anadolu.

The airport was temporarily shut before reopening this morning.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Kosovo asks Cyprus to extradite man accused of organising over 30 illegal kidney removals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
85,257  28
2
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
66,470  38
3
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
51,793  142
Fora
1
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
1,883  0
2
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
257  0
The42
1
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
27,595  8
2
O'Halloran wonder try seals draw at Sixways and a quarter-final slot for Connacht
27,261  21
3
Brilliant Best leads ferocious Ulster to victory over La Rochelle
22,690  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
What Percent Celtic Tiger Cub Are You?
7,088  4
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,388  0
3
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
5,743  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
CORK
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?
Poll: Should referenda only be held at non-religious venues?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie