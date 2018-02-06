  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tracker scandal: Just a quarter of PTSB customers who lost homes have appealed

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said there was an “onus” on the banks to get in contact with these customers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 8:01 PM
9 hours ago 7,741 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837447
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 8.45pm

PERMANENT TSB HAS said that of its 31 customers that lost homes as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal, just seven have appealed their case.

Over 33,700 people have been overcharged since the introduction of the product back in the 1990s – of that number, 1,980 are PTSB customers.

While the tracker mortgage offers a fixed rate added onto the European Central Bank’s moving interest rate, the bank crash in 2008 led many customers to move off the tracker and then onto a fixed or variable rate for a period of time.

But when a large number of them tried to switch back to their tracker (which they were fully entitled to do), their banks told them they couldn’t. And so people were charged a higher rate of interest on their mortgage than they should have been.

During questioning from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty in a finance committee today, the bank’s management answered that it was difficult for them to get in contact with some customers due to things such as emigration.

Doherty said that such a low percentage of people were appealing was “scandalous” and there was an “onus” on the bank to go through the appeals process again.

You’ve put the onus on the victim to appeal – but what are you doing to ensure customers get [what they're entitled to]?

Permanent TSB Group HR Director Ger Mitchell wavered when Doherty asked whether the bank had confirmation that they had been in touch with the customers affected.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Doherty replied.

“If this was an outstanding payment, there would be people knocking on doors, there would be someone behind a hedge!”

Jeremy Masding Source: Oireachtas

So far, €297 million in redress and compensation has been paid, and most customers who were identified by the end of September have received redress and compensation.

The Central Bank said that the examination has been designed to ensure affected customers have further options if they believe what they are being offered by their lenders is not sufficient.

“It is important to note that customers can accept the redress and compensation offered and still make an appeal – they can ‘cash the cheque’ safe in the knowledge that what they have, they hold. Redress and compensation offers cannot be reduced if a customer makes an appeal,” Central Bank chief executive Philip Lane said.

In committee today, the CEO of Permanent TSB Jeremy Masding said that he wanted it put on the record that the appeals process was implemented with the “customer at the heart”.

I stand by the approach of this management team of leading and approaching this tracker review.
“We all have views on who and what and why, but as you might expect I will stick up for Permanent TSB approach in addressing [the problem].”

The case of a woman from Dalkey affected by the tracker mortgage scandal was also raised by Fine Gael senator Kieran O’Donnell.

“How did it come that she was able to get a mortgage of €660,000 on an income of €80,000?” he asked.

“As you would expect me to say,” Masding replied, “I wouldn’t want to comment on a customer’s individual circumstances.”

KBC Bank

Wim Verbraeken, Chief Executive Officer of KBC Bank also appeared before the committee this evening.

The bank boss admitted to Doherty that some 2,500 customers are still on the wrong tracker mortgage rate. The bank committed to the committee today that those people would be placed on to the correct rate by the end of this month.

Doherty chastised the bank officials for telling the Oireachtas committee this detail before informing their own customers that they would be placed back on the proper rate by the end of February.

Dara Deering, the executive director of the bank said it has put all efforts into getting those customers on the correct tracker mortgage rate.

Additional reporting Christina Finn

Read: ‘Take a look in the mirror’: Why didn’t the Central Bank act earlier on the tracker mortgage scandal?

Read: Tracker mortgage scandal: Ulster Bank made €100 million by overcharging customers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie