  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tracker mortgage scandal: Ulster Bank made €100 million by overcharging customers

The bank said it is working to pay back all of this money, but TDs and senators were critical of the progress it has made so far.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 2:39 PM
11 hours ago 14,580 Views 59 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3828334
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

ULSTER BANK EARNED €100 million by overcharging its customers over a number of years, it was revealed today.

The bank has admitted it overcharged thousands of its customers, mainly by denying tracker rates with “ambiguities” in its contracts. It has set aside a fund of €211 million to pay back the €100 million it wrongly took from customers and to compensate them for the damage caused.

Two of the bank’s officials, chief financial officer Paul Stanley and head of corporate affairs Elizabeth Arnett appeared before the Oireachtas Finance Committee today for a grilling about their progress. Their CEO Gerry Mallon, however, was not with them.

Just last week it was announced that Mallon will resign from his role later this year and serve as Tesco Bank’s chief executive in the UK. Stanley told committee members there was precedent for an outgoing CEO not attending the committee.

However, several members were critical of the bank executive’s decision not to appear before them. “He should be here,” Michael McGrath told him.

“It’s unacceptable,” Pearse Doherty said.

“I’d say it’s disgusting that Mr Mallon is not here today,” Senator Rose Conway-Walsh later told his colleagues.

This was not the only criticism the committee had to share with Stanley and Arnett. It has repeatedly called out Ulster Bank for being behind the other lenders in terms of paying back and compensating its customers.

Paul Stanley said the bank wished to apologise to customers and accepted that the bank had made them wait too long to get their money back.

In his opening statement, Stanley acknowledged that the length of time it has taken is “unacceptable”. So far, 1,200 of the bank’s almost 3,500 overcharged customers have been paid back and compensated.

It will be the end of June before all 3,500 are paid back.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty described the pace of progress in Ulster Bank as “pathetic”, pointing out that fewer than 200 customers had been paid back and compensated in the month of January.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Compensation

Senator Rose Conway-Walsh also asked about the levels of compensation being offered, telling executives that the average for some of the other banks is 20%.

Stanley said compensation offers range from 12% for a customer who was never in arrears or financial difficulty to 15.5% for those with whom the bank had engaged in legal proceedings.

When asked whether the Central Bank had expressed approval of these compensation rates, he repeatedly said the regulator had “noted them”.

He told Conway-Walsh that there are currently six appeals to this compensation, but 140 customers have asked for appeal packs, so more may follow.

And the number of impacted customers is likely to increase, the committee heard, as Ulster Bank is currently “in engagement” with the Central Bank on other cohorts of accounts.

Stanley said he could not give any time frame for these potential additions.

‘A gun to their head’

Under questioning by Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath, the bank’s chief financial officer confirmed 15 customers lost their homes as a direct result of the overcharging.

Six of these were voluntary surrenders and there were also two repossessions.

Only one of the 15 homes has not been sold on by the bank.

michael mcgrath Michael McGrath questioned Ulster Bank officials about customers who lost their homes. Source: Oireachtas.ie

“If someone volunteers, it’s with a gun to their head, to avoid court,” McGrath said.

Stanley said these customers all received a €50,000 upfront payment and the bank is “doing its utmost” to ensure these people can get another house. The largest cheque he has written in these cases is for upwards of €300,000.

Earlier in his opening statement, Stanley had told the committee: “We believe that we have a moral obligation to be fair and to put things right as quickly as possible when we get it wrong.”

jmg John McGuinness pulled no punches as he told witnesses their bank needs to start treating customers better. Source: Oireachtas.ie

On his turn to speak, committee chair John McGuinness said Ulster Bank “has a brass neck like no other I’ve ver seen”.

He said the opening statement would have people believe the bank is putting customers first but the large volume of letters TDs and Senators were receiving from their customers would indicate otherwise.

McGuinness read from a number of these letters, including one from a woman who has been waiting 17 months for the bank to rectify her situation. He said she had told the bank of her personal situation, both in relation to her health and finance, in November 2016, with a further meeting in December 2017.

She said she was told she would be treated as a priority. “She then had to write emails to us on 26 January because you didn’t respond.”

“None of what you’re saying here adds up in the context of an example of a batch of emails I have received about how your bank is treating customers.”

If you have been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal, we want to hear your story. Get in touch by sending a message to trackermortgage@thejournal.ie.

Read: Tracker mortgage scandal: AIB did not consider ‘the potential fallout’>

Read: The head of Ulster Bank has been poached by supermarket giant Tesco>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Alleged rape victim of Irish rugby stars told police that incident left her 'humiliated'
72,556  0
2
Gardaí aren't replacing their 'robot' speed vans - meaning fewer checks on Irish roads
48,356  39
3
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a school shooting in LA
42,352  56
Fora
1
One of the first investors to take a punt on Stripe is backing this Dublin HR-tech firm
387  0
2
US private equity giant Oaktree has snapped up Tallaght's Square shopping centre
324  0
3
After a record 2016, profits dipped last year at Ballymaloe Foods
194  0
The42
1
RTÉ announce Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game's new presenter
44,424  155
2
Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial
38,671  0
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
35,859  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Kylie Jenner's due date was accidentally outed by the KUWTK Wikipedia page ...it's The Dredge
17,494  0
2
Last night's disastrous Don't Tell The Bride ended with the couple deciding not to get married
15,043  2
3
Skin Deep: Here's why I've decided to stop wearing foundation
8,150  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
HSE
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
55 people have died during this year's flu season
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
GARDAí
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth
Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder
DUBLIN
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie