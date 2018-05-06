  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rescuers search for three Polish miners after deadly quake

Rescuers have not been able to establish communication with any of three other missing men.

By AFP Sunday 6 May 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,614 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3997401
Image: Rafal Klimkiewicz via PA
Image: Rafal Klimkiewicz via PA

RESCUERS WERE STRUGGLING to locate three missing miners after finding one crushed to death and locating another trapped after an earthquake hit a coal mine in the country’s south, a mining official said.

Some 200 miners involved in the rescue were working in sweltering heat around a kilometre beneath the surface to find the three missing miners after one was found dead.

“A physician has pronounced him dead,” Daniel Ozon, the CEO of the Jastrzebie Coal Company (JSW) managing the mine, told reporters.

Ozon said the company believed the miner was 38 and had been working at JSW for ten years, but was waiting for the man’s family to confirm his identity.

Ozon said that rescuers had “established visual contact” with another missing miner trapped between pipes, but it was unclear whether he was alive.

Rescuers have not been able to establish communication with any of three other missing men, Ozon said, adding that rescuers were building ventilation shafts to dispel high levels of methane hindering their efforts.

JSW is the largest company producing coking coal in the European Union.

Ozon said that family members of the missing miners were being offered psychological counselling at the mine site.

Two of the seven miners originally trapped after the quake, which struck Zofiowka in the Silesian coal basin on Saturday morning, managed to escape within hours with only minor injuries.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the two rescued miners in hospital after meeting with mining officials late Saturday.

The earthquake hit the mine at 9am Irish time on Saturday about 900 metres below ground level, Anna Swiniarska-Tadla, a spokeswoman for the WUG mining office told PAP news agency.

Around 250 people had been working underground when the quake struck, according to JWS.

Local residents also reported feeling a strong jolt in their homes in the region not known for seismic activity.

Coal is the main energy source in Poland with 65.5 million tonnes mined in predominantly state-owned mines the country last year.

Mining accidents have claimed over 200 lives in Poland over the last 45 years, according to statistics compiled by Poland’s PAP news agency.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Alison Curtis: 'I don't sound Irish - but don't tell me to go back to Canada'
65,351  119
2
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
46,995  9
3
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
39,803  32
Fora
1
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
528  0
2
'He had a syringe full of blood and put it to my neck': The front line of Irish pharmacies
93  0
3
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
84  0
The42
1
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
68,963  93
2
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
24,277  57
3
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
23,672  7
DailyEdge
1
Jenna Fischer revealed what Pam said to Michael during their goodbye on The Office if you fancy your heart broken
6,075  1
2
The new St Moriz fake tan in Penneys appears to be turning people green
4,730  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
3,693  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie