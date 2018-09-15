AT PRESENT, A storm carrying gusts of up to 260 km/h is bearing down on east Asia as another storm is hitting the eastern United States.

Ireland itself is set to get a tail end of a tropical storm in the upcoming days and this comes on the heels of this country’s hottest summer in decades.

A number of devastating wildfires in Greece, Portugal and the US also caused death and destruction in 2018, adding up to an exceptional year for extreme weather.

It’s not surprising either, as a recent study noted an increase in extreme weather events since 1980. So how much does all this concern you?

Poll: How much do you worry about climate change?

