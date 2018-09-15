This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super typhoon Mangkhut: The world's biggest storm of 2018 has claimed its first victims

Two women were killed in Taiwan.

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 7,223 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4237424
The predicted path of Typhoon Mangkhut.
Image: Aaron Favila/PA Images
The predicted path of Typhoon Mangkhut.
The predicted path of Typhoon Mangkhut.
Image: Aaron Favila/PA Images

SUPER TYPHOON MANGKHUT — the biggest storm of the year — smashed through the Philippines today, claiming its first victims as two women were killed when a rain-drench hillside collapsed on them and another drowned in Taiwan.

The massive storm cut a swathe of destruction when it struck the northern tip of Luzon island, threatening the lives and homes of roughly four million people.

“As we go forward, this number will go higher,” Ricardo Jalad, head of the national civil defence office, told reporters, referring to the death toll.

As the powerful storm left the Southeast Asian archipelago and barrelled towards densely populated Hong Kong and southern China, search teams in the Philippines began surveying the provinces that suffered a direct hit.

“We believe there has been a lot of damage,” said Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo as thousands of evacuees took refuge in emergency shelters.

Mangkhut was packing sustained winds of 170 km/h and gusts of up to 260 km/h as it left the Philippines.

An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people and leaving millions in near-perpetual poverty.

Thousands of people fled their homes in high-risk areas ahead of the storm’s arrival because of major flooding and landslide risks.

In Taiwan, a woman was swept away by high waves caused by the typhoon, the government said.

The two lifeless bodies of the two women in the Philippines were pulled from the soil of a hillside that collapsed after the storm’s torrential rains, police said.

‘We are terrified’

Residents had started lashing down their roofs and gathering supplies days before the arrival of the storm.

“Among all the typhoons this year, this one (Mangkhut) is the strongest,” Japan Meteorological Agency forecaster Hiroshi Ishihara told AFP on Friday.

This is a violent typhoon. It has the strongest sustained wind (among the typhoons of this year).

After blasting the Philippines, Mangkhut is predicted to hurtle towards China’s heavily populated southern coast this weekend.

“They (authorities) said this typhoon is twice as strong as the last typhoon, that’s why we are terrified,” Myrna Parallag, 53, told AFP after fleeing her home in the northern Philippines.

“We learned our lesson last time. The water reached our roof,” she said, referring to when her family rode out a typhoon at home in 2016.

The country’s deadliest on record is Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in November 2013.

CHINA-HAINAN-SANYA-TYPHOON MANGKHUT (CN) Fishing boats in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Poor communities reliant on fishing are some of the most vulnerable to fierce typhoon winds and the storm surges that pound the coast.

“The rains will be strong and the winds are no joke… We may have a storm surge that could reach four storeys high,” Michael Conag, a spokesman for local civil defence authorities, told AFP.

As the storm heads for China’s southern coast, Cathay Pacific airline said it expects more than 400 flight cancellations over the next three days.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

The Hong Kong government said Mangkhut will pose “a severe threat to the region” as many residents in the city and neighbouring Macau stocked up on food and supplies.

The president of neighbouring Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, told citizens to be ready.

“The typhoon is powerful and even it’s not expected to make a landfall in Taiwan, we should be well prepared and not… take it lightly,” she wrote on Facebook.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I was completely panicking': Leaving Cert students at Dublin school taught wrong English text for two years
    77,552  74
    2
    		Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed
    67,547  62
    3
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    65,177  39
    Fora
    1
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    361  0
    2
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    222  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    162  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    33,969  74
    2
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    33,558  52
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,390  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    9,927  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams kicked off at 'parent shamers' on her Insta after going back to work... it's The Dredge
    6,976  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,918  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    WEXFORD
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang
    Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction
    GARDAí
    Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway
    Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie