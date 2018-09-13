Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?

Gardaí outside the property in North Frederick Street as activists were being removed.

HOUSING PROTESTS HAVE been gaining more attention in the past number of weeks as activists have been occupying vacant private properties in Dublin city and elsewhere.

The removal of activists from a property on North Frederick Street on Tuesday led to more protests last night with some politicians criticising the actions of gardaí, some of whom were wearing balaclavas during the eviction.

High Court injunctions have been filed for the vacation of various properties with judges ruling in the case of the Frederick Street property that the occupiers were trespassing.

But activists claim that their actions are designed to highlight the housing crisis and that the properties they are choosing to occupy are being left vacant when they could be used for housing.

