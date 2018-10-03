Almost €250k worth of drugs seized in Portlaoise mail centre

Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized 12kg of Mitragynine powder, also known as kratom.

The drugs – worth an estimated €240,000 – were discovered in several separate parcels originating in Indonesia, and were destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin.

The powder is classed as a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Acts, and in low doses can have a “cocaine-like stimulant effort” according to the HSE’s drugs website.

In high doses, it can have sedative-narcotic effects.

In a separate seizure, Revenue officers at the same location seized 350g of herbal cannabis worth €7,000 and Khat worth €2,000.

The cannabis was Dublin-bound and hidden inside a tin of biscuits. It had come to Ireland from the USA.

The Khat, which came from Kenya, was also bound for Dublin in a package labelled “clothing”.

Investigations are ongoing.

Since the start of this year, there have been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre, Revenue added.