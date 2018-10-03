This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost €250k worth of drugs seized in Portlaoise mail centre

Cannabis was found hidden inside a tin of biscuits.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,547 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4266362

Portlaoise seizure 3 Oct Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized 12kg of Mitragynine powder, also known as kratom.

The drugs – worth an estimated €240,000 – were discovered in several separate parcels originating in Indonesia, and were destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin. 

The powder is classed as a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Acts, and in low doses can have a “cocaine-like stimulant effort” according to the HSE’s drugs website.

In high doses, it can have sedative-narcotic effects.

In a separate seizure, Revenue officers at the same location seized 350g of herbal cannabis worth €7,000 and Khat worth €2,000.

The cannabis was Dublin-bound and hidden inside a tin of biscuits. It had come to Ireland from the USA.

The Khat, which came from Kenya, was also bound for Dublin in a package labelled “clothing”.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Since the start of this year, there have been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre, Revenue added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Donald Trump did an impression of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford
    29,793  164
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I was more patient - I want everything done yesterday'
    6  0
    The42
    1
    		'The anxiety I would get would manifest itself' - Joe Marler reaffirms he never tried to incur an England ban
    9,315  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Trump might think it's a scary time to be a young man, but it's always been scary to be a woman
    297  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Dublin businessman who kicked mother-of-two in the head with steel toe shoe to be sentenced
    Dublin man jailed for receiving Hello Kitty toy containing €200k worth of cannabis
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie