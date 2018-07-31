This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What's wrong with a President who wears wellies?' - Independent candidates vie for nomination

The presidential race took a huge shift up in gears today.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 6:10 PM
7 minutes ago 572 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157094
Joan Freeman meets members of Waterford Council.
Image: Paul Hosford
Joan Freeman meets members of Waterford Council.
Joan Freeman meets members of Waterford Council.
Image: Paul Hosford

THREE POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL candidates have addressed Waterford City and County Council today asking councillors to nominate them to run for President.

Senator Joan Freeman, founder of the Pieta House suicide charity, businessman Gavin Duffy and Patrick Feeney all made their case to the council in Waterford city this afternoon.

Though the council cannot make a nomination as yet – the Environment Minister must make a ministerial order officially announcing the election first – all three are hoping that they can garner the support of local authorities to get on the ballot.

To get on the ballot, a person must have the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

With Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Labour TDs and senators all committed to supporting the incumbent Michael D Higgins and Sinn Féin set to run their own candidate, the option of getting nominations through local authorities is looking more and more feasible.

Freeman spoke to the council first, outlining her vision for the Presidency.

“I have a vision for the presidency that I believe nobody else can deliver over the next seven years. First and foremost, that vision is to build a nation that fosters the well-being of our people. I know that the role of the President is above policy making, but it is not above principle,” she said.

“If the Irish people elect me, in my first six months of the presidency I will convene a national assembly on the well-being of our country with some of the key stakeholders. I will publicly commit to having key members in this discourse as members of the Council of State.”

She said that while the President should be above politics, “they should not be above principle”. She said that a President should be free to speak of their outrage in cases such as the CervicalCheck or homelessness crises.

Irish Presidential election Joan Freeman. Source: Niall Carson

In answering questions, Freeman said that she hoped to attract money from those who support her, but said that she was not necessarily a pro-life candidate.

“I voted no, but not for religious reasons. I voted no because I have tried my entire adult life to preserve life.”

She went on to play down links to the Catholic lobby group the Iona Institute.

“Some people on Twitter have made this suggestion. I have a niece who was a very public advocate for a No vote, but my daughter was a very strong advocate for a Yes vote.”

Freeman was unable to respond to a question in Irish, but pledged to learn the language if elected.

Business candidate

Irish Presidential election Source: Niall Carson/PA

Speaking second, Dragons Den star Duffy underlined his business credentials. He said that he wanted to “bring people together” and be the President of Irish people both home and abroad.

Duffy said that while President Higgins is popular, he believes there will be an election and is confident he can win. He, however, said that he did not know if his “good friend” Sean Gallagher was running for President.

Duffy says that the effects of the Presidency on Irish reputation abroad was massive and said that he would fight for Irish people abroad.

Duffy said that he wants Ireland to be welcoming to all.

“If that is a refugee fleeing war, I want Ireland to have open arms. But we have to have a conversation about what it means to be Irish in a modern, globalised world.”

Duffy downplayed his links to the “Dublin set” and said that he has invested in and advised a number of companies, but has also advised five chairpersons of the Irish Farmers Association.

“I ask, have we ever had a farming President? What’s wrong with a President who wears wellies?”

Asked by reporters about a meeting he had with former Anglo Irish Bank chief Sean Fitzpatrick, Duffy said that he was called to meet the banker shortly after the banking guarantee, but the pair only had one meeting. Duffy said that a Daily Mail photographer happened to be at the building and the meeting made headlines.

Status quo

Irish Presidential election Patrick Feeney. Source: Niall Carson/AP

The last speaker was Patrick Feeney, who introduced himself as a former Aer Lingus worker from Galway. He received 22 votes in the 2016 general election in the Galway West constituency.

He said he “hopes to be a break from the status quo”.

He says that he has been an advocate for health and housing in Galway. Waterford councillor John Cummins called Feeney’s contribution “unimpressive” and said that he had been “disrespectful to women” by describing women in business and sport as being “at a canter”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
63,291  61
2
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
61,565  53
3
Man missing from Harcourt Street after All Ireland semi-final found safe and well
38,643  11
Fora
1
The last waterfront site in Dublin's docklands has been put on the market for €120m
329  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
320  0
3
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
189  0
The42
1
Supporters left unimpressed after mad dash and long queues for Galway-Clare replay tickets
40,062  38
2
O'Sullivan hits out at Cork substitutions but claims 'bottler' tag is disgusting
37,529  66
3
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
29,874  24
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
7,632  6
2
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
5,571  0
3
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
5,177  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller
COURT
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Man to stand trial in UK accused of causing death of Irishman by dangerous driving
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie