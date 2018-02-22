  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris on PTSB home loan sale: 'It's time to see a bit of humility from our banks'

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the bank has been asked to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next week.

By Christina Finn Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 4:02 PM
11 hours ago 14,687 Views 80 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3866279
Health Minister Simon Harris says PTSB should appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next week.
Image: Oireachtas TV
Health Minister Simon Harris says PTSB should appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next week.
Health Minister Simon Harris says PTSB should appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next week.
Image: Oireachtas TV

“I THINK IT is time to see a little bit of humility from our banks,” said Health Minister Simon Harris when asked about the €4 billion mortgage sale by Permanent TSB today.

The statement from the minister comes a day after a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting in which members raised concerns that the government is coming across as the “spokespeople for the banks”.

PTSB, which is 75% State owned, has been defending its plan to sell off a book of non-performing loans known as Project Glas.

The proposed sell-off of 18,000 properties, including 14,000 private dwelling homes, has become the subject of a political battle in recent days.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe conceded that even homeowners who engaged with the bank could find their mortgage arrangements with PTSB are not honoured by the buyer.

Speaking about the issue today, Harris said the government had to “find a balance” whereby they protect mortgage holders, but also ensure there is a stable banking system.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said PTSB has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next Tuesday.

Doherty told the Dáil the bank has informed the committee that it has already entered into “confidentiality clauses” with interested parties and would be restricted in speaking about certain issues. A formal invitation has been issued to the bank today.

“The train has left the station – these are vulture funds,” he said, referring to the interested parties.

‘Time to see a bit of humility’ 

Harris said PTSB should appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee:

I think PTSB should go before an Oireachtas committee. I think it is time to see a little bit of humility from our banks – banks that the taxpayers of this country have supported through very, very difficult times.
I think they could do an awful lot worse than show a little bit of humility and engage with the people’s representatives. I think that should happen, that is a matter for the bank, but that is my personal view.

Harris said Minister Donohoe had a “constructive” meeting with Fianna Fáil’s Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath about a new Bill, due to be introduced next week, which seeks to regulate the vulture funds.

He said the government wanted to work with all parties on the issue.

Minister says the loans have not been sold 

The health minister said there is time to tackle the issue as the loans have not been sold and the finance minister has not been consulted yet. “There will be time to engage,” he said.

However, Harris said people listening to the debate may get worried when they hear statements like: “The train has left the station.”

He maintained a decision on the sale has not been made nor has a decision been made about the potential buyer.

“Please don’t scare people,” he told Doherty.

pearse Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says the selling of long-term loan products to vulture funds who have short-term interest should not be allowed. Source: Oireachtas TV

The Sinn Féin spokesperson said that it was time to “insert some honesty” into the debate.

While he said he is in favour of regulating the vulture funds, it will not be the “magical solution”.

‘Vulture funds don’t do long-term solutions’

Even if vulture funds are regulated, long-term loans should not be sold to them under any circumstances, he insisted.

“They are only interested in the short-term turnaround and the quick turnaround,” said the Donegal TD, who said unlike banks they do not have a public persona or reputation to keep up.

Citing Central Bank figures, Doherty said 120,000 home mortgages were restructured by the end of September 2017 – with the vast majority (87%) of these accounts meeting the terms of the restructured arrangements.

However, he told the minister all of these deals done with customers were done by regular banks, not vulture funds.

He said vulture funds don’t offer the suite of options mentioned above, because they don’t have to.

“They [vulture funds] don’t do split mortgages, they don’t do interest only, they don’t do arrears capitalisation,” he said.

Doherty told Harris that families at home and renters in the buy-to-lets due to be sold “are hoping and praying that you will stand up to the vultures and stop this sale”.

The Sinn Féin TD said the government must tell PTSB that it is not allowed to sell long-term family products to vulture funds who only have a short-term interest.

If you sell long-term products to companies that have a three or five-year interest, it will only end in one way and that is repossessions, that is people being evicted, that is more homelessness and we cannot stand here as legislators and pretend that there is some sort of magic solution.
 You own 75% [of the bank]. Lift the phone, tell Jeremy Masding [PTSB CEO] the government refuse to stand idly by while you are about to throw your customers to the wolves just because you didn’t get your act in order over the last three years and work those mortgages down the way that you should have.

Harris said he is conscious that some homeowners are “concerned” and “worried”.

He said the government would work towards providing “maximum security, clarity and assurance” to mortgage holders.

Read: Minister concedes homeowners who engaged with PTSB may not have deals honoured>

‘Many have made no payments at all for years’: PTSB defends controversial €3.7 billion mortgage sell off>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie