A RAINFALL WARNING has been put in place across Leinster and some other areas.

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow warning this morning, predicting that between 25-45mm of rain could fall between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow morning.

The warning is in place for for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

The rainfall warning comes following a period of drought that led to Met Éireann issuing warnings for a lack of rain less than 10 days ago.