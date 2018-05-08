The deadline to register to vote is today, here's what you need to know

THE DEADLINE TO register to vote in this month’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment is today.

People who aren’t sure if they are registered to vote can check online or by contacting their local council.

On 25 May, Irish people will have the opportunity to vote in a referendum asking whether or not the Eighth Amendment, Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution, should be repealed.

The amendment gives equal constitutional status to the mother and the unborn and effectively bans abortion from taking place legally in most scenarios in Ireland.

If you want to register, forms will need to be physically dropped into the relevant local authority office before close of business today (after being stamped by a garda).

Students’ unions all over Ireland have registered 26,979 new voters in recent months. However, up to 150,000 young people (aged 18-29) who are eligible to vote have not yet registered, according to the National Youth Council of Ireland.

Forms

To vote, you must be an Irish citizen over the age of 18. A passport or other form of ID must be used when registering and voting.

To register to vote, you need an RFA2 form

To change your address on the register, you need an RFA3 form

If you recently became an Irish citizen but were registered to vote in other Irish elections previously, you need an RFA5 form

For more information, watch the below video: