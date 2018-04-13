  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 13 April, 2018
Lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault

Gardaí are currently preserving the scene.

By Paul Hosford Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
By Paul Hosford Friday 13 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE ON the scene of a serious incident at Rosslare Europort.

Gardaí have confirmed that at least one person is dead in the incident, which happened just after 7pm this evening.

It is understood that the deceased was discovered in a lorry. He is believed to be the driver. While garda investigations are still at a very early stage, the man is suspected to have been assaulted this evening.

Gardaí are currently preserving the scene.

This is a breaking news story and more will follow.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

