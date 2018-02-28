  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin homeless executive received over 200 reports about rough sleepers overnight

The Taoiseach said only a small number of people refused the offer of accommodation.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:25 AM
8 hours ago 5,293 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3876221
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DUBLIN HOMELESS executive has said it had an “incredible response” from the public on its rough sleeper reporting system overnight.

Members of the public had been asked to use the system, which can be found here, to alert the council’s service to homeless people who were sleeping on the streets during the snow storm.

“We had over 220 overnight, but some of them are duplicates and a few for outside the Dublin region,” a spokesperson told TheJournal.ie, adding that the executive is “extremely grateful” for the reports.

“This has enabled the Housing First outreach teams to locate and engage with people sleeping rough and work with them to access shelter and more importantly the teams have been able to engage with people who would not normally come into services,” they said.

“We are asking the public to continue to use this invaluable link to help us get people into shelter during this extreme weather. Since we have implemented our contingency plans anyone that looked for emergency shelter has been accommodated.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy also spoke with RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy about the “huge response” the executive had overnight.

“Right now our focus this week is on making sure we can get people in and get them into safe warm accommodation,” he said.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said fewer than a dozen people refused the offer of accomodation.

The Peter McVerry Trust said it accommodated 81 people at a south inner city sports centre last night. Working with the homeless executive and other charities, it said three individuals in the city centre who were sleeping rough accepted supports but declined offers of accomodation.

In Kildare, the council/Peter McVerry freephone number received 14 calls overnight from homeless individuals. One person needed advice and information and 13 people were accommodated within its services.

The charity said gardaí assisted with transport for three people to its services late last night and one person was transported by the army at 2am last night from the Curragh area.

Inner City Helping Homeless told TheJournal.ie that its walking teams assisted over 80 people overnight.

Homelessness charity Depaul said it has put provisions in place to keep more than 200 emergency one night only beds open 24hrs a day during the severe weather forecast for this week.

Brú Aimsir, Little Britain Street, Mount Brown and Blessington Street hostels will remain open 24 hrs until Sunday, 4 March.

“One Night Only hostels are usually partial access, meaning service users, generally, have to leave the hostel at 10am and cannot regain access until 6pm, often with nowhere to go. It is vitally important that measures are put in place during extremely cold weather to prevent vulnerable homeless people from being put at risk,” the charity said this morning.

Depaul management and staff have agreed to work additional shifts and put in place emergency plans ahead of the extreme weather warning so that as many people as possible can be kept inside and out of the dangerous weather conditions.

Read: Live traffic and travel updates as the Beast from the East hit Ireland overnight>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
318,815  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
142,077  34
3
Met Éireann issues red alert for Munster and Leinster, warning of 'blizzard-like' conditions
119,834  78
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
676  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
623  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
294  0
The42
1
Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
29,024  9
2
Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick
22,055  37
3
Kaino ends All Blacks career and announces France switch
15,652  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's what you need to know about Vero, the 'new Instagram' everyone is talking about
6,418  3
2
13 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet in every Irish university
5,768  2
3
People were heartbroken watching this week's episode of First Dates
5,246  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo â¬500k
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
IRELAND
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, weâre trying to do it in 4'
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie