  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She wouldn't lie to me': Rugby rape trial hears about aftermath of incident from alleged victim's friend

The court also heard from a counsellor from the Brooke Clinic who talked to the alleged rape victim the following morning.

By John Cassidy Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 4:00 PM
6 hours ago 42,545 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3853897
Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson arrives at Belfast Crown Court.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson arrives at Belfast Crown Court.
Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson arrives at Belfast Crown Court.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A COURT HEARD today that a woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland and Ulster rugby players had previously discussed the issue of rape with a friend.

The details emerged during cross-examination of the friend who took the witness stand for a second day at the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding at Belfast Crown Court.

Defence counsel for Paddy Jackson, Brendan Kelly QC, put it to the female witness that according to text messages sent between her and the alleged raped victim, they had “discussed the issue of rape” 12 days before they were in Ollies nightclub.

“Do you recall saying to her ‘If I ever get raped I am not going to the police?”, asked Kelly.

The witness replied: “Yeah.”

Kelly: “And you said you would ‘deal with the man’.”

Witness: “Yes.”

Kelly said that the alleged rape victim had texted her to say that “nine of ten rapes go unreported.”

Witness: “I have heard of people being raped. It’s scary.”

Kelly: “And you say (in the text) that ‘just got to find a way to blackmail or stab them.”’

Witness: “Yes. That was clearly a joke.”

The court heard the alleged rape victim had also discussed “in a humourus way” of taking up boxing as a form of protection.

Earlier the court heard that the witness had been in the Ollies nightclub with the alleged rape victim on the night of Monday, June 27, 2016.

Kelly cross-examined the witness about their night at Ollies and the days after the alleged rape. She was asked if she believed her friend of 12 years that she had been raped as she had said.

The witness replied: “I presumed she was telling the truth. She wouldn’t lie to me.”

She was again shown CCTV footage from inside the bar and VIP area of Ollies just as patrons were being ushered out by security staff around 2 am on June 28, 2016.

She was asked was about the footage showing the alleged rape victim grabbing hold of a man’s arm only for him to pull his arm away.

“Was she known for that type of behaviour?” asked Kelly.

The witness replied: “Not that I would have picked up on.”

Later, the court heard from a counsellor from the Brooke Clinic who initially talked to the alleged rape victim the following morning.

He said that he took a note of what she told him which in summary she had said she had been drinking in Ollie’s nightclub to 2 am and went back to a house party and remained there for approximately 45 minutes “when the mood changed when one of the men tried to come onto me”.

He also noted that the woman said that after going into a bedroom to get her handbag she was “followed by this man who pushed her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her…. And another man came into the room and joined in the sex assault” before yet a third man “came in and tried to rape her”, but she managed to break free and escape.

And that afterwards she met a man on the stairs who took her home.

Asked by defence counsel Kelly about the noted comment of “no marks of physical violence”, the counsellor agreed that this was in response to a question and not through a physical examination.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Belfast’s Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Stuart Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Another man has also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure.

All four defendants deny the charges. The trial continues.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

READ: Alleged rugby rape victim was ‘crying and sobbing’ in taxi, court hears>

READ: Paddy Jackson denied that ‘threesome’ took place morning after alleged incident, court hears>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Cassidy

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) charged with premeditated murder after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
126,994  234
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
117,906  49
3
Which county in Ireland has the most pubs per person?
90,042  75
Fora
1
'We're not at all satisfied': It's crunch time for Norwegian after multimillion-euro losses
1,005  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
958  0
3
Rural pubs need to be raking in at least €8,000 a week to keep the doors open
693  0
The42
1
'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side
18,363  8
2
King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final
16,260  3
3
'A lot of people don't like me on the pitch but I'm probably not a bad fella off it'
16,165  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Everyone is making the same mean joke about Kanye's Instagram comeback
10,504  0
2
Early polling of anonymous voters indicates bad news for Saoirse and Lady Bird
6,350  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,222  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
DUBLIN
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie