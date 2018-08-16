This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Ryanair and pilots fail to reach agreement after marathon 12-hour talks

After five days of strikes, talks between the union and the airline remain at an impasse.

By Sean Murray Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 7:04 AM
1 hour ago 3,648 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4183684
Image: Shutterstock/Rebius
Image: Shutterstock/Rebius

TALKS BETWEEN RYANAIR and pilots union Fórsa will enter a fourth day today, after 12-hour negotiations concluded last night without a deal.

Both parties have been locked in discussions since Monday, in an effort to resolve the industrial dispute that has seen Irish-based pilots strike on five days since the beginning of July.

The roughly 350 pilots are seeking improved terms on issues including leave, promotion and base transfers.

The assistance of independent facilitator Kieran Mulvey, who formerly headed the Workplace Relations Commission – has been enlisted to help reach an agreement.

It was expected that the talks at Dublin Airport would have concluded yesterday, but discussions stretched past midnight without a deal.

Talks also lasted 12 hours on Tuesday.

While the union repeatedly stressed that its members had “reasonable demands”, Ryanair has called strikes as “irresponsible” and “unwarranted”.

At the request of Mulvey, both sides are refraining from further comment until a deal has been reached.

