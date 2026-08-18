Joyriding

1. TikTok has banned the account of one of the teenage boys who died in a fatal crash on the M9 near Athy on Sunday, as questions grow over the role of social media posts in encouraging reckless driving among young people.

Fifa

2. A senior Fifa executive has been sacked after criticising president Gianni Infantino’s World Cup sell-off plan.

Supplements

3. Ireland has not yet finalised its stance on the European Union’s plans to limit doses in vitamin supplements, a minister said.

Ukraine

4. A total of 620 drones flew towards the Moscow region overnight, Russian officials said on Tuesday, reporting that several people were wounded and buildings were struck.

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Meta on trial

5. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, will defend itself in a landmark social media trial that begins today in California, where attorneys have sparred over witnesses and financial penalties.

Tupac

6. Witnesses have recalled the night rapper Tupac Shakur was shot as the trial of the man accused of orchestrating the killing opened in Las Vegas.

Shots fired

7. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after reports of a firearm being discharged in Limerick.

The Beatles

8. Footage has been posted on social media showing the four actors playing members of The Beatles in a set of upcoming biopics being filmed recreating the band’s iconic Abbey Road album cover at a pedestrian crossing in London.

Vertical drama

9. Virgin Media Television has announced its Autumn schedule, including its first “vertical drama” designed specifically for people to watch on their phones.