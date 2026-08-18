A 'vertical drama' designed for phones and a Traitors-esque format in Virgin Media's new season

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION (VMTV) has announced its Autumn schedule, including its first “vertical drama” designed specifically for people to watch on their phones.

The show, Zero Focals Given, is set in a school called Coláiste Lorcáin, where “a surprise Department inspection throws ‘Gaeilge-curious’ teacher Emma and her colleagues into disarray”.

Other new offerings on the VMTV Autumn schedule include a new competition reality show called Strangers.

In this Traitors-esque format, contestants must “uncover the identities of their fellow players while keeping their own a secret” and once their name is revealed they’re eliminated.

Other new shows on offer to audiences this autumn include Dublin drama Complicit starring Moe Dunford (The Dry) and Jason O’Mara (These Sacred Vows).

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The schedule also features a number of documentaries including Crisis in the Classroom, led by Eric Roberts, which looks at growing pressures facing special needs education and Katja Mia’s Health Hysteria: Are Women Being Gaslit?

The schedule also confirms the return of some audience favourites including Gogglebox Ireland, Living with Lucy and Collette Fitzpatrick’s The Big Interview.

The Tonight Show will also return with Shane Coleman after he was announced as its permanent host back in June.

VMTV will continue to broadcast some UK shows for Irish audiences, including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Voice UK, The Masked Singer UK and Jeremy Clarkson’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

VMTV will also continue to broadcast soaps Emerdale and Coronation Street for Irish fans.

For sports fans, VMTV will be taking charge of coverage for rugby’s Autumn Nations series in November and it will be showing a live NFL game every Sunday as well as full coverage of The Superbowl in the new year.