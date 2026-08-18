Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, who are playing The Beatles Alamy Stock Photo
abbey road

Beatles biopic stars seen recreating the iconic Abbey Road album cover in London

The four biopics are to be released simultaneously in April 2028.
8.02am, 18 Aug 2026
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FOOTAGE HAS BEEN posted on social media showing the four actors playing members of The Beatles in a set of upcoming biopics being filmed recreating the band’s iconic Abbey Road album cover at a pedestrian crossing in London.

The footage shows the four men lined up on the footpath before walking across the zebra crossing outside the famous London studio, which has become a popular tourist spot. 

The four are led by Harris Dickinson, who is playing John Lennon, followed by Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The filming is part of the production of four different films, each based on an individual band member, directed by Sam Mendes, who is known for films like American Beauty, Revolutionary Road and the James Bond film Skyfall.  

The four biopics are to be released simultaneously in April 2028. Filming began in March this year. 

Also starring in the films are Saoirse Ronan, as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey. 

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