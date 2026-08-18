No arrests have been made at this time (file image) Alamy
Witness appeal

Firearm shot on busy Limerick road on Monday afternoon

The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday afternoon.
7.44am, 18 Aug 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after reports of a firearm being discharged in Limerick.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday afternoon on Childers Road, Limerick.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who was in the Childers Road area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, and who may have witnessed the incident or have any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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