Strike three: 16 Ryanair flights cancelled due to Irish pilots' 24-hour stoppage

A GROUP OF Ryanair pilots go on their third strike today in an ongoing dispute over rostering, leave and other working arrangements.

The industrial action, carried out by pilots represented by the trade union Fórsa, will result in the cancellation of 16 flights; 2,500 Irish customers are affected.

The 24-hour stoppage began at 1am today.

Today Ryanair said that this was the “third unnecessary strike by a small minority (25%) of our pilots who earn €150,000 – €200,000 per annum over ‘seniority and base transfer’ proposals which they can’t explain and which don’t even affect them”.

Our pilots should resolve these issues through our working group and not disrupt any more customer holiday.

Yesterday, Ryanair warned that if the strikes continued, there could be job losses.

“We’re available to meet with Fórsa at any time. We are already meeting Fórsa regularly on cabin crew recognition agreement,” the airline said on Twitter.

But after 3 months and 2 meetings lasting over 9 hours, Fórsa still haven’t responded to our written proposals on seniority, base transfers and annual leave, which address their claimed requirements.

“Sadly Fórsa prefer to strike first rather than use strikes as a last resort.”

Later this week, Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy are to go on strike, forcing the airline to cancel 600 flights.

Five unions are behind a stoppage affecting 100,000 passengers, forcing the airline to either reimburse their trips or offer them alternative flights.

For Ryanair’s chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs, these “are entirely unjustified”.

“Ryanair cabin crew enjoy great pay – up to €40,000 per annum (in countries with high youth unemployment) – industry leading rosters (14 days off each month), great sales commissions, uniform allowances and sick pay,” he said in a statement.

But Spain’s Antonio Escobar of the Sitcpla cabin crew union retorted: “In Italy, some 100 Ryanair cabin crew sent Ryanair a letter to claim the difference between the €17,000 they’ve earned and these €40,000.

“The large majority of cabin crew don’t have a base salary, which means if you don’t fly, you don’t get paid,” he added.

- with reporting from AFP