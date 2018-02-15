  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Aisling's curve is now 70%': Minister says waiting four years for scoliosis surgery is too long

Aisling Corcoran had steel rods removed from her back in 2014.

By Christina Finn Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 4:51 PM
5 hours ago 8,327 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3853837
Image: Shutterstock/ChooChin
Image: Shutterstock/ChooChin

A WOMAN WHO is in need of complex surgery on her spine due to scoliosis will have to wait a further three months for her operation, the Dáil has been told.

Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins raised the situation with Tánaiste Simon Coveney during Leaders’ Questions today, stating that Aisling Corcoran had rods inserted when she was a young child because she had scoliosis. 

However, in 2014, she had to have the rods removed as they were infected.

She then went on the waiting list for surgery to get rods re-inserted. The 31-year-old was assessed and put on the surgery list as a priority, the Dáil was told, and eventually, she was given a date of 5 September 2017 for her operation.

It later transpired that her surgery was cancelled by the surgeon “due to personal matters”.

Collins said that while this was a “huge letdown” for the family, these things can happen. The surgery was rescheduled for a later date.

Surgery delayed 

“Again, she underwent pre-operative assessment, X-rays and scans. It involved getting organised, getting her bags packed and anxiety. At the eleventh hour, the operation was, again, cancelled due to personal matters. This was a massive letdown mentally and physically for Aisling,” Collins told the Tánaiste.

Collins said no professional contact has been made with Aisling or her family, and no new date has been set out.

“In the meantime, Aisling’s curve is now 70%. There is a danger that her walk, structure and organs will be affected. Her life is on hold. She gets terrible spasms of pain and often ends up in accident and emergency departments or stays in bed for days. Aisling cannot plan her future,” she said, adding that Aisling, who travelled with her mother from Mayo this morning to be in the Dáil chamber, is seeking “an honest answer and expects an honest reply”.

The Tánaiste said he had been in contact with the Health Minister Simon Harris’ office, who has in turn been in contact with the hospital involved.

Coveney told the Dáil that he had received a letter from the hospital this morning confirming that the surgery will take place in three months time.

He added that Aisling’s surgery is “too complex an operation” for it to be done abroad, adding that the procedure involves two consultant doctors because of its complexity.

“One of those consultants is not available for personal reasons between now and when it can be done but we have a commitment in writing today that this procedure will take place in three months time so I hope that will give Aisling and her family some certainty,” said Coveney.

Three-month wait 

Collins told the chamber that she received the letter this morning confirming the three-month wait, adding:

I do not think it is acceptable. This is an ‘arse-covering’ exercise as far as I can see… Are we saying that patients have to wait for consultants at the consultants’ call? … Are we saying that this consultant is the only consultant who can do this surgery?
This is an emergency case. She is a priority. If it cannot be done here within a reasonable period of time, not three months because something else could happen in three months time, we should bring some expert over from London or Europe to carry out this surgery.

The Tánaiste said he accepted that nobody should have to wait four years, but said the case is not one that can be covered under the National Treatment Purchase Fund (a government fund which pays for people to travel abroad for health treatments).

“Would the Tánaiste accept waiting for four years? Would he accept his daughter walking around in severe pain for four years? It is not acceptable and the health service should be able to respond and service their patients,” she said.

Coveney admitted that the operation should have been done before now. “We are trying to ensure that it is and the procedure can take place as quickly as possible,” he said.

He highlighted that the paediatric scoliosis action plan launched last year is delivering  results, stating that 321 surgeries took place in 2017, compared to 220 in 2016, representing a 46% increase in activity.

The HSE has confirmed that it will maintain a four-month target into 2018 and beyond, he said. Coveney said he would meet Aisling and her family today to discuss her case.

Read: ‘D. R. A. F. T – not the final draft’ – Taoiseach spells out his position in row with cross-party TDs>

Read:

Vacant Seanad seat should be filled by someone with a unionist background, says senator>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) charged with premeditated murder after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
126,994  234
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
117,906  49
3
Which county in Ireland has the most pubs per person?
90,042  75
Fora
1
'We're not at all satisfied': It's crunch time for Norwegian after multimillion-euro losses
1,005  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
958  0
3
Rural pubs need to be raking in at least €8,000 a week to keep the doors open
693  0
The42
1
'Great for Wexford football' - ex-Irish striker Doyle to get involved in GAA with county's U20 side
18,363  8
2
King Con - O'Callaghan and McCarthy help UCD claim victory after marathon Sigerson Cup semi-final
16,260  3
3
'A lot of people don't like me on the pitch but I'm probably not a bad fella off it'
16,165  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Everyone is making the same mean joke about Kanye's Instagram comeback
10,504  0
2
Early polling of anonymous voters indicates bad news for Saoirse and Lady Bird
6,350  4
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,222  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
DUBLIN
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie