Senate committee to vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this evening without further investigation

THE AMERICAN SENATE Judiciary Committee will vote to endorse Brett Kavanaugh as Donald Trump’s pick as a Supreme Court judge without further investigation of allegations against him.

The committee voted along party lines to hold a vote this evening, at 6.30pm Irish time, with the Republicans in the majority, 11-8 in favour of holding the initial vote this evening.

Two Democratic senators, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, abstained citing the process as being unfair.

Democrat Peter Leahy addressing today's hearing Source: CNN

Another Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal asked for this evening’s vote to be postponed, at least until more witnesses could be called, but was overruled.

Earlier Republican senator Jeff Flake, one of the few Republicans on the committee who had appeared to be a possibility of a swing vote, had indicated he intends to endorse Kavanaugh at this evening’s vote.

Flake was later confronted for several minutes while standing in a lift by a survivor of sexual abuse, who condemned his decision as tacit endorsement of such behaviour.

Indeed, protestors created chaos directly outside the hearing all morning, with some women gaining access to the chamber and standing silently at the rear in mute protest during the debate.

Women are standing in silent protest at the back of the Judiciary Committee room. They're now being led out by security. pic.twitter.com/TSC8S8VOLW — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 28, 2018 Source: Paul McLeod /Twitter

Kavanaugh faced accusations in recent weeks that he had assaulted Dr Christine Blasey Ford at a party in 1982 when both were schoolgoing teenagers.

Blasey Ford’s emotive testimony to the committee yesterday was broadly seen to be credible, even by the Republicans on the committee, who declined to interrogate her personally, and instead used a female prosecutor to do so.

Kavanaugh last night gave a fiery rebuttal to Ford’s accusations, insisting that it was a ploy by Democrats to block his confirmation.

He termed his confirmation process to be a national disgrace, and said that his family had been ‘destroyed’ by it.

In the wake of the Senate committee’s decision to vote on Kavanaugh later this afternoon, a majority of Democratic senators walked out of the chamber to give a press conference condemning Kavanaugh’s appointment as overtly political.

The final Senate confirmation vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment is now expected to take place on Tuesday.