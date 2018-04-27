Police in US investigate possible link between severed heads found 240km apart

Image of the woman whose head was found near Lake Houston, Texas

POLICE IN THE US are investigating a possible link between the severed heads of two women found in different states.

The heads were discovered in recent weeks near lakes in Texas and Louisiana, and investigators are trying to determine if the gruesome discoveries are linked.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the two victims haven’t been identified but were white women with reddish hair.

Their heads were found in plastic bags and in similar surroundings at Lake Houston and near Calcasieu Lake. The lakes are about 150 miles (241km) apart.

A prison inmate doing cleanup labour near a motorway found the severed head in Louisiana on 1 March.

Volunteer cleanup crews near Lake Houston made the other macabre discovery on 24 March in Huffman.

No one has been arrested. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department have acknowledged similarities in the cases and are sharing information with each other.