Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin

Myra Close, Inchicore Source: Google Maps

A NUMBER OF people have been hospitalised following a suspected neighbourhood feud in Inchicore, south Dublin.

The fracas happened at Myra Close in Inchicore lat Friday evening.

A number of people entered a house, with the ensuing row seeing two males, one aged 23 and the other just 13, receive stab wounds.

It’s believed that one of those involved in the altercation, who was not himself injured as a result, was an eight-year-old boy.

The two who were hospitalised are believed to be brothers. Their injuries are not understood to be life-threatening however.

A Garda spokesperson said that a number of people have been questioned in connection with the investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing.