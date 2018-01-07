Two injured after explosion at Stockholm subway station

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital after an explosion at a subway station in Stockholm.

News outlet Svenska Dagbladet is reporting that the explosion happened at the Vårby Gard subway station and that one of the two people has been seriously injured.

Swedish police have said that they are investigation reports that a man picked up an item from the ground before it exploded. They say that he has been seriously injured.

Local media outlet Aftonbladet reports that the explosive may have been a hand grenade.

The injured persons are reported to be a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

Police were called to the scene of the explosion at 11.07 am local-time and have since said that the subway station has been sealed off.

Sky News is reporting that a Swedish police spokesman says there is no reason to believe an explosion is related to terrorism.