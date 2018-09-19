This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tánaiste says State infrastructure was prepared for Storm Ali - but the public weren't

Coveney said people do not “sit up and notice” weather notices unless there is a status red warning in place.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 5:28 PM
55 minutes ago 7,610 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4244615
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GOVERNMENT MINISTERS HAVE dismissed suggestions that the State was not adequately prepared for Storm Ali.

Speaking to RTÉ earlier today, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said there have been “many meetings in the build up to this storm”. 

“The weather warnings have been there and clear for a number of days now in terms of orange and yellow warnings.

I think maybe sometimes, when people don’t see a red warning, they assume that everything will be fine, but I think if you look at the preparations that are there and you look at the pace at which ESB in particular now will be responding to a huge challenge of 180,000 households without power, trying to get them all back within a couple of days, you’ll begin to realise that actually the infrastructure of the State was prepared for this.

“Perhaps the public weren’t, though,” he said, suggesting that people may be suffering from “storm fatigue”.  

“If you don’t see a red warning maybe people don’t really sit up and notice. I think obviously we’ve seen a fatality and an absolute tragedy in Galway today, but people do need to listen to Met Éireann when they are issuing orange warnings – that is a serious warning and people need to take account of it,” Coveney said.

The issue was also raised in the Dáil earlier by Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary who said the “level of preparedness doesn’t seem to be as effective as it previously was” for other severe weather events. He asked whether the emergency coordination team had met in advance of the storm. 

In response, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the national director for fire and emergency management had been monitoring the situation and meeting with Met Éireann on a daily basis for the last week.

Doherty had earlier today announced that a number of social protection offices would be closed due to the severe weather. 

She said this was “to protect my own people and indeed the clients and customers that use our offices to make sure that they don’t have to go outside if they don’t need too”.

The minister pointed out that national warnings had been issued by the national forecaster over a number of days. She also said local authority staff, the ESB and security forces had moved in quickly to address issues like fallen trees and power cuts. 

“We can only do what we are doing which is responding to something that we were prepared for in the last number of days and the yellow and orange warnings will remain in place until this evening.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    127,536  31
    2
    		Status Orange warning for 17 counties as Storm Ali to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    105,471  74
    3
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    106,632  70
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    1,368  0
    2
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    390  1
    3
    		Plans to convert a section of Arnotts' car park into a hotel have been approved
    272  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    37,955  57
    2
    		As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League
    31,302  41
    3
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    29,594  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    8,959  0
    2
    		Blake Lively is as obsessed with the wonder of Avoca as the rest of us; FYI
    8,048  6
    3
    		The Fear, confidence, a hen party headache and a mate's offensive tattoo - it's Dear Fifi
    4,005  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght as gardaÃ­ respond to 'incident'
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght as gardaí respond to 'incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    SINN FéIN
    Parents urged to ask medical professionals about HPV vaccine instead of relying on 'misinformation'
    Parents urged to ask medical professionals about HPV vaccine instead of relying on 'misinformation'
    McDonald says Sinn Féin did not cover up alleged Máiría Cahill abuse
    Sinn Féin's presidential hopeful didn't 'flip flop' on HPV vaccine but admits 'naivety' in interview

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie