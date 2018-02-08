  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We now know exactly when the sugar tax is coming in

The tax will be commenced on 6 April.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 7:07 PM
10 hours ago 21,961 Views 119 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3841759
Cans of Coke will go up by 10c.
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images
Cans of Coke will go up by 10c.
Cans of Coke will go up by 10c.
Image: Nick Ansell/PA Images

THE MUCH-DISCUSSED sugar tax will come into effect on 6 April, the same day that a similar tax is to be introduced in the UK.

The commencement date was confirmed today by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, four months after his budget speech said it would be introduced.

The tax will 30c per litre added on to sweetened drinks with over eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres.

That means that many drinks including Coke, 7UP, Pepsi, Monster and Red Bull will go up by the full 30 cent per litre. A can of Coke will go up by ten cent.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Donohoe said the 6 April date comes about after an application was made to the European Commission.

That application is awaiting approval and is expected to be completed by that date.

Donohoe said that Revenue has already been holding discussions with the soft-drinks industry on the implementation of the tax.

In response to the upcoming tax, some drinks companies have been introducing changes to the products to reduce sugar.

Read: Coke, 7UP and… tonic water? The drinks that will be hit by the sugar tax >

Read: FactCheck: Do taxes on sugary drinks actually work? >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (119)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2
81,988  37
2
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
55,503  0
3
'We are trying to sound the alarm' - committee hears Public Services Card is a legal ticking time bomb
49,699  132
Fora
1
A well-funded Galway startup has poached a former Bloomberg exec to be its boss
260  0
2
These were the biggest hotel deals of 2017
256  0
3
A huge French company is taking over one of Ireland's biggest recruitment firms
248  0
The42
1
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep... I mean, f**k, I was in a dark place'
37,996  8
2
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
32,396  23
3
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
25,776  84
DailyEdge.ie
1
These women asked out the lads they fancy for Valentine's Day, and shared their replies on Twitter
10,154  2
2
Taylor Swift didn't hold back when it came to slagging Ed Sheeran's height
6,945  0
3
Someone made a complaint about an episode of Bridget and Eamon over its 'redhead discrimination'
5,662  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
US Vice President to be in same room as North Korean head of state - but 'no intention' for meeting
COURTS
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Irish Rail appeals after passenger granted €16k in damages for false imprisonment
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Family seek help in tracing a 55-year-old Cork woman who is missing
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
DUBLIN
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing
'You've to make sure you're 100%' - It's block by block for injured Dublin star McCaffrey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie