We now know exactly when the sugar tax is coming in

Cans of Coke will go up by 10c.

THE MUCH-DISCUSSED sugar tax will come into effect on 6 April, the same day that a similar tax is to be introduced in the UK.

The commencement date was confirmed today by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, four months after his budget speech said it would be introduced.

The tax will 30c per litre added on to sweetened drinks with over eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres.

That means that many drinks including Coke, 7UP, Pepsi, Monster and Red Bull will go up by the full 30 cent per litre. A can of Coke will go up by ten cent.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Donohoe said the 6 April date comes about after an application was made to the European Commission.

That application is awaiting approval and is expected to be completed by that date.

Donohoe said that Revenue has already been holding discussions with the soft-drinks industry on the implementation of the tax.

In response to the upcoming tax, some drinks companies have been introducing changes to the products to reduce sugar.