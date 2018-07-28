This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years

On one occasion Michael Ward set fire to a room.

By Isabel Hayes and Sonya McLean Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 6:00 AM
32 minutes ago 736 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4152368
Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Co Dublin.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Co Dublin.
Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Co Dublin.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A TEENAGER WHO caused over €50,000 in damage to Oberstown Children Detention Campus during four separate standoffs with staff when he was 16 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

On one occasion Michael Ward, now 18, set fire to a room in the detention centre, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard at an earlier hearing in March.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage to the centre in Lusk, Co Dublin on 3 January, 26 February, 8 September and 31 October 2016. Two further counts of assault and theft were taken into account.

During the four incidents, Ward caused damage to furniture, security doors and windows, a CCTV camera and electrical equipment.

The court heard Ward, with an address in Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Co Longford, spent two years in detention in Oberstown from the age of 15. He has 33 previous convictions, including theft, criminal damage, burglary, robbery and unauthorised taking of vehicles.

Yesterday Judge Patricia Ryan sentenced Ward to four years in prison with the final year suspended. She also ordered that he be under the supervision of the Probation Service for two years upon his release.

Judge Ryan said the court was obliged to take into account the fact that Ward was a child at the time but said the incidents were very violent and aggressive and must have caused “a high degree of anxiety amongst staff and other residents”. She also took into account that they were not isolated incidents.

She noted that Ward got on well in Oberstown overall, had made efforts to rehabilitate and had expressed remorse. She also accepted that he had the support of his grandmother.

Became aggressive

Garda Eoin McDonnell told Marie Torrens BL, prosecuting, that in the first incident in January 2016, Ward was in a multi-purpose room with another young person when he became aggressive.

Staff left the room in fear for their safety and over the next three hours Ward caused more than €4,300 in damage to furniture, doors and electrical equipment.

In the second incident in February 2016, Ward and two other people again became aggressive and violent towards staff.

They started a fire in a multi-purpose room during a standoff that lasted for four hours. It ended only when gardaí intervened, the court heard. A CCTV camera and furniture were damaged in that incident at a cost of €9,190.

In the third incident in September 2016, Ward threw a laptop at a teacher before engaging in a standoff by himself for three-and-a-half hours. About €14,000 worth of damage was incurred, including damage to furniture and electrical equipment.

Stole a key fob

In the final incident in October 2016, Ward snatched a key fob from a staff member. He and a co-accused then locked themselves in the gym, armed themselves with a metal bar and weights and engaged in a standoff with staff for four hours.

Ward repeatedly punched one staff member who attempted to intervene, the court heard. Over €24,500 in damage was incurred during that incident.

All of the incidents were captured on CCTV. The total damage came to €52,226.

Ward was arrested in February 2017 and made immediate admission to gardaí. He said he was sorry and wanted to turn his life around.

Defence barrister, Dean Kelly BL, told the court Ward is originally from the Tallaght area and had a “very, very difficult” childhood. Both of his parents are drug addicts and have had little to do with him throughout his life. He was mostly cared for by his grandmother.

Kelly handed up a number of reports which showed that in between these incidents, Ward made good educational and personal progress in Oberstown. He sat his Junior Cert while at the centre and had expressed a desire to sit his Leaving Cert.

He was released from Oberstown last January but was placed in custody in Cloverhill a short time later after he allegedly took a car without authorisation. He was not working nor in receipt of social welfare during the short time he was released, the court heard.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes and Sonya McLean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Tonight's blood moon is the longest of the 21st century - here's when you can see it best
124,303  25
2
Poll: Would you support restrictions on trade with Israel?
70,802  362
3
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
60,992  79
Fora
1
After announcing its closure, food-waste startup Obeo will 'customer fund' for its survival
0  0
2
A civil servant sacked on his 65th birthday has lost an unfair dismissal claim
0  0
3
Despite council concerns, hospitality mogul Paddy McKillen is scaling up a Dublin hotel plan
0  0
The42
1
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
41,133  19
2
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
36,460  14
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,568  13
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
56,804  28
2
Help, I am allergic to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' social media banter
0  2
3
Joseph Fiennes refused to film a scene in The Handmaid's Tale, so it was scrapped
0  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Teen who caused â¬50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
DUBLIN
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie