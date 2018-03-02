The 5 at 5: Friday

Clockwise from top: Five snowmen from Owen McLoughlin in Rathfarnham; Abi Dillon in Dingle; Mairead Gleeson in Ballyroan, Co Laois; Anne in Naas, Co Kildare and Emma Griffin in Galway.

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SNOW IS FALLING: A Status Red snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

2. #POWER OUT: 26,000 homes and business are currently without power due to Storm Emma – ESB have warned that some may not see power returned until tomorrow.

3. #FROZEN STILL: Transport services including Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann hope to run some services tomorrow.

4. #SHOOTING: Two people have been shot and killed on a Michigan university campus; police said that the suspected male shooter is still at large.

5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has conceded that no side in the Brexit talks can get exactly what it wants, suggesting an “associate membership” of the EU.