The 9 at 9: Wednesday

1. #RIP: Stephen Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, has died.

2. #RESCUE 116: A vigil has been held in Mayo for the crew of Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 on the one-year anniversary since the tragic incident.

3. #PRESIDENT: Bill Clinton says signing of the Good Friday Agreement was one of the happiest days of his presidency.

4. #WET ÉIREANN: Flooding is expected in 11 counties in Munster and Leinster today due to heavy, possibly “thundery”, rain.

5. #POISONED: Theresa May will address her parliament today after Moscow rejected her deadline to explain how a Russian former double agent was poisoned on UK soil.

6. #COUNTDOWN: Ireland’s media regulator has said that broadcasters who implement a 50:50 time limit split during referendum discussions can hamper debates.

7. #YES EQUALITY: During a speech given in Washington, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said same-sex marriage should be allowed in Northern Ireland.

8. #BALLAGHADERREEN: Single refugees who have been living at an emergency reception centre in Co Roscommon for the last year are reliant on housing offers from the public.

9. #PARTING SHOT: Outgoing US secretary State Rex Tillerson warned that Washington DC must do more to respond to Russia’s “troubling behaviour and actions”.