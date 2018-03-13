  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Trump ousts Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaces him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo

Gina Haspel will replace Pompeo as director of the CIA.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 12:53 PM
2 hours ago 10,861 Views 68 Comments
US Africa Tillerson Rex Tillerson Source: Azeez Akunleyen via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and has replaced him with CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Trump announced the change in a tweet early Tuesday just four hours after Tillerson returned to Washington from a trip to Africa.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job!” Trump tweeted.

“Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!” he added.

dsaf Source: Donald Trump via Twitter

The US president announced the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the CIA – the first woman tapped for the post.

Trump praised Pompeo, a former US army officer and congressman who led the CIA for nearly 14 months, as “the right person for the job at this critical juncture.”

“He will continue our program of restoring America’s standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump added.

The reshuffle comes days after the spectacular announcement of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose date and details have yet to be determined.

Trump called for Pompeo to be swiftly confirmed in the role — as his administration heads into the high-stakes talks.

He had scant words of praise for Tillerson, who was travelling in Africa when Trump made the snap decision last week to accept an invitation to meet Kim.

After the announcement, Tillerson suspended his schedule on grounds he was “unwell” and eventually cut short his trip to fly back to Washington.

Rocky tenure

The former Exxon CEO has had a rocky tenure as the top US diplomat and had long been rumoured to be about to be pushed out.

Tillerson was repeatedly forced to deny he had fallen out with Trump – vowing to remain in post despite a sensational report that he once dubbed the president a “moron”.

A respected figure in the oil business, the 65-year-old Texan’s tenure at the State Department drew scorn from Trump’s opponents, from former diplomats and from the Washington policy elite.

During his time in post, he was faced with an extraordinary array of foreign policy challenges, from North Korean nuclear threats to Russian subversion to attacks on US diplomats in Cuba.

But his efforts were often overshadowed by Trump’s un-diplomatic style and his streams of taunting tweets stirring international tensions.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Hayley Halpin

Read: The US could send a special envoy to Northern Ireland soon

More: 'I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go': Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots

