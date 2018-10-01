These three Cork restaurants have just received Michelin stars for the first time

THREE RESTAURANTS IN Cork have been awarded a coveted Michelin star for the first time this evening.

The news was announced at a ceremony in London as part of the 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, bringing the number of Michelin star recipients in Ireland to 14.

The restaurants that have received the honour for the first time are Mews in Baltimore, Ichigo Ichie in Cork City Centre and Chestnut in Ballydehob.

Head Chef of Ichigo Ichie, Takashi Miyazaki accepted his star this evening for mixing “long-standing Japanese traditions with his own interpretations and contemporary touches”.

Miyazaki was extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking and combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients.

“It’s beautiful that’s why I moved to Cork six years ago,” Miyazaki said while accepting his star.

Mews restaurant was awarded the star after inspectors said:

Great ingredients informed the menu but the dishes reveal a fine craftsman at work.

Mews serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen.

Chef Ahmet Dede thanked the local people while accepting his star saying “they made it happen for us”.

The third recipient, Chestnut, is an 18-seater establishment run by Cork-born chef Rob Krawczyk.

Rob says that the restaurant is “influenced by his parents’ strong culinary and artistic heritage” instilled in him when growing up in neighbouring Schull village.

Others that hold their awards from previous years are: