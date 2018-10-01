This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These three Cork restaurants have just received Michelin stars for the first time

Ireland records 14 Michelin Star recipients this year, including three new names.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Oct 2018, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 8,829 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263422
Chef Takashi Miyazaki receiving his star earlier.
Image: MICHELIN Star Revelation/Facebook
Chef Takashi Miyazaki receiving his star earlier.
Chef Takashi Miyazaki receiving his star earlier.
Image: MICHELIN Star Revelation/Facebook

THREE RESTAURANTS IN Cork have been awarded a coveted Michelin star for the first time this evening.

The news was announced at a ceremony in London as part of the 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, bringing the number of Michelin star recipients in Ireland to 14. 

The restaurants that have received the honour for the first time are Mews in Baltimore, Ichigo Ichie in Cork City Centre and Chestnut in Ballydehob.

Head Chef of Ichigo Ichie, Takashi Miyazaki accepted his star this evening for mixing “long-standing Japanese traditions with his own interpretations and contemporary touches”. 

Miyazaki was extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking and combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients. 

“It’s beautiful that’s why I moved to Cork six years ago,” Miyazaki said while accepting his star. 

Mews restaurant was awarded the star after inspectors said:

Great ingredients informed the menu but the dishes reveal a fine craftsman at work. 

Mews serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen. 

Chef Ahmet Dede thanked the local people while accepting his star saying “they made it happen for us”. 

The third recipient, Chestnut, is an 18-seater establishment run by Cork-born chef Rob Krawczyk.

Rob says that the restaurant is “influenced by his parents’ strong culinary and artistic heritage” instilled in him when growing up in neighbouring Schull village. 

Others that hold their awards from previous years are:

  •  Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
  • Chapter One
  • L’Ecrivain
  • The Greenhouse
  • Heron & Grey
  • Aniar and Loam
  • Campagne and Lady Helen
  • Wild Honey Inn
  • House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel
  • Eipic (NI)
  • Ox (NI)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    60,870  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    53,554  8
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    48,036  165
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    234  0
    2
    		Dublin medtech startup Ostoform has raised €1.1m to bring its product to market
    235  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    169  0
    The42
    1
    		'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    55,162  12
    2
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    28,410  65
    3
    		Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero
    20,664  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    7,797  0
    2
    		Gwyneth Paltrow shows off wedding ring after consciously coupling on Saturday... it's The Dredge
    4,942  0
    3
    		Galway-native, Brendan Murray, heads straight to Judges' House after earning The X Factor Golden Buzzer
    4,688  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie