Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 7:45 AM
26 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma
Image: Shutterstock/Fotyma

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GALWAY: An “intoxicated garda” was arrested for drink driving in Galway after he was spotted driving erratically with a burst tyre.

2. #COFFERS: Both sides in the Eighth debate have said they’re making sure money isn’t coming in from abroad.

3. #INFLUENCERS: A pub manager who believed their employer had sway over gardaí awarded €25,500 for constructive dismissal.

4. #OUT OF CONTROL: Trump has warned that “missiles will be coming” as he faces showdown with Russia over the Syria gas attack.

5. #NIKOLAS CRUZ: The Parkland shooter who killed 17 people has said: “Give my $800,000 inheritance to my victims’ families.”

6. #EDENDERRY: Gardaí are concerned for the wellbeing of a man who’s been missing almost two weeks.

7. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Housing Minister has said that we need to build thousands of affordable apartments to solve the housing crisis.

8. #ON THE PILL: Doctors and pharmacists are divided over plans for free contraception.

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

