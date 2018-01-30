  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears

Four men are accused of kidnapping a man’s family and stealing €2.28 million.

By Isabel Hayes and Declan Brennan Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:56 PM
4 hours ago 18,823 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3825253
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow

A CASH-IN-TRANSIT van driver has described how armed raiders entered his home and pointed a gun at his teenage son’s head while the boy was on the floor having a panic attack.

Securicor worker Paul Richardson took the stand today on the first day of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of four men who are accused of being part of a gang that kidnapped his family and robbed €2.28 million.

Mark Farrelly (46), Christopher Corcoran (70), David Byrne (45) and Niall Byrne (36) all pleaded not guilty to the false imprisonment of four members of the Richardson family at their home at Ashcroft, Raheny, Dublin, on 13 and 14 March 2005.

Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock, Dublin; Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny, Dublin; David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, Dublin and Niall Byrne of Crumlin Road Flats, Dublin, also pleaded not guilty to robbing Richardson and Securicor of €2.28 million on 14 March 2005.

Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, told the jury that the case involves what has become known as a tiger kidnapping.

Richardson told the court that back in 2005 he had worked for Securicor for 12 years. He still works for the company, the court heard. He said he worked for the ATM division in 2005 and his role involved loading ATM machines around Dublin and Leinster.

On the night in question, a Sunday night, Richardson described leaving the family home in Raheny to pick up his 17-year-old son, Ian, from his girlfriend’s house in Clontarf. His wife, Marie and 13-year-old son Kevin remained at home, the court heard.

When Richardson and Ian returned home, they noticed a car containing two people parked at an angle near his home and that their porch door was open. When they entered the house, they were immediately confronted by two men holding guns, Richardson said.

Richardson said one of the men was “a big, fat guy”, about six feet tall, who was holding a machine gun. The other man was about 5’8” in height and holding a handgun. Both men were wearing navy boiler suits, gloves and balaclavas.

‘Shut the f**k up’

The court heard that Richardson and his son were pushed into the sitting room, where his wife and other son were. Ian then started having a panic attack, Richardson said. He had never had a panic attack prior to this, the court heard.

“He was lying on the ground,” Richardson said, adding his son was “shuddering” and making “a terrible noise”.

Richardson said the man with the handgun then pointed the gun at Ian.

He said, ‘Get him to shut the fuck up or I’ll get him to shut up’ and he pointed the gun at my son’s head. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.

The family managed to calm Ian down with a paper bag and a glass of water. At this point, two other men entered the house. They were also wearing navy boiler suits and balaclavas.

The man with the handgun then brought Richardson into the back room, sat him down at the table and told him: “You’re going to do a job for us,” the court heard.

This man seemed to be in charge and he seemed to know how things were run in Securicor, Richardson said.

He ordered Richardson to get a key for them and gave him instructions in relation to what he was to do in the morning. This included giving a ’10/11′, which involved transmitting the names of the van crew, the registration of the van and whether there were walkie-talkies on board, among other things.

He then ordered him to tell his family everything was going to be okay, which Richardson did.

A photo was taken of the family sitting on the couch with guns pointing at them from either end, the court heard.

The men then told Richardson: ‘Your wife and boys are going off for a while.’ The family was ordered to gather some coats and biscuits before Marie and Kevin were taken out of the house first, followed by Ian.

Four men remained in the house with Richardson, the court heard. He said he was questioned further throughout the night about aspects of his job.

“My family was being mentioned constantly to me,” he said. He added that, at one stage, the man with the handgun told him: “If anything goes wrong, I won’t be responsible for your family.”

“He also made it quite clear to me on several occasion that it was out of his hands and the family was mentioned constantly, constantly, constantly,” Richardson said.

Judge Melanie Greally earlier told the jury that this was a retrial and that the previous trials came with media publicity. She warned jurors not to serve if they knew anything about the trial from this media coverage and that they should not research any aspect of the trial.

Richardson will resume giving evidence tomorrow. The trial is expected to last until mid-April.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read: Former Glee actor Mark Salling found dead

Read: ‘Livelihoods on the line’: Irish contractors affected by Carillion collapse fear they won’t be paid

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Five counties expected to wake up to snow tomorrow
140,984  23
2
Man shot in Dublin's north inner city
104,485  97
3
Irish rugby stars accused of rape 'boasted about sex on WhatsApp'
90,139  0
Fora
1
The Irish taxpayer will pick up the tab for bust Setanta Insurance
605  0
2
The famous 'Jonathan Swift' ferry that runs from Dublin to Holyhead is being sold
481  0
3
'My mother raised 13 children running a Kildare drapery shop - she's my business hero'
448  0
The42
1
'You don't expect that call. I just said 'thank you' as it's very difficult to process it on the phone'
36,092  34
2
'He is an odious individual who has problems with the law'
35,441  15
3
As it happened: Huddersfield v Liverpool, Premier League
27,690  50
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 extremely Irish Valentine's Day cards
8,720  0
2
11 of the most wonderful friendships Hollywood has to offer
7,691  1
3
Marty Morrissey was 'devastated' after getting the lowest-ever score on DWTS... It's the Dredge
5,036  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
Men found with 'lethal arsenal' of weapons jailed for nine and ten years
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
GARDAí
Man shot in Dublin's north inner city
Man shot in Dublin's north inner city
Man found with stab wounds after 'incident involving large number of men'
A day after a man was sentenced for Irene White's 'brutal' murder, another man has been arrested
DUBLIN
Here's what it's like to travel the 'confusing' new cycle route through College Green
Here's what it's like to travel the 'confusing' new cycle route through College Green
Armed gardaí arrest men in connection with Limerick burglaries
Ambulance that spotted smoke 'billowing' from Tallaght apartments 'potentially saved lives'
COURT
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaí he got 'small sum of money' for her killing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie