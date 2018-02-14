Locals from Tory Island descend on Dublin to protest against 1976 ferry

RESIDENTS OF TORY Island, located off the Donegal coast, are to arrive in Dublin later today to protest against a ‘new’ ferry which will service the island which was built in 1976.

Several families who live on the mainly Irish-speaking island have told local representatives that they plan on leaving the island if the “unsuitable” ferry is introduced in April.

Following a government tendering process, the contract for the service was awarded to the operator of the four-decade-old Queen of Aran, Réalt na Maidne Teo.

Two coaches are to depart from Letterkenny and Gort a’ Choirce this morning and arrive at Leinster House for around 11am. Islanders, locals from Donegal, and Irish-speakers are expected to attend the protest.

Local representative Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill said that the proposed ferry service was “unsuitable for the seas around Tory Island”.

She said that yesterday, it took the service two hours to dock due to challenging weather conditions. “That’s what we’re up against, and that’s with a purpose-built ferry.”

She clarified that this wasn’t about making unreasonable demands, but asking for a service that would sustain the island community.

We’re not looking for a brand new ferry, we’re looking for a proper service.

She said that other suggestions made at a series of local meetings were “just not enough” to meet the needs of the islanders.

Source: Ianmitchinson via Shutterstock

Joe McHugh, the junior minister with responsibility for the islands, who is also a local TD and an Irish-speaker, attended a meeting with locals to hear their concerns.

Following those meetings, McHugh said that the Department was considering “the possibility of purchasing a new vessel, building a bespoke vessel” or “subsidising the provision of a separate fast ferry service for the island” to supplement both the new service scheduled to commence on 1 April 2018 and the island’s subsidised weekly winter air service.

Local representatives including local councillors Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easpaig and Ian McGarvey will be among protesters, who are hoping a better ferry service will be secured before 1 April, when the contract kicks in.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Mac Giolla Easpaig echoed those comments that a ferry service was necessary for residents of Tory Island.

“It’s very important that we do everything to protect the island,” he said.

It’s important that we protect it and ensure that there are years ahead of them – they’ve enough of a fight without fighting this too. They need a good service to keep this place alive.

Public consultation is key. If they had listened to people from the start, we wouldn’t need to go to Dublin today.

- with reporting from Daragh Brophy.