  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

3,400 new victims of tracker mortgage scandal identified

37,100 customers affected by the scandal have now been identified, with €459 million in redress paid to date.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,039 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3977443

shutterstock_387933691 Source: Shutterstock/Hakinmhan

THE CENTRAL BANK has identified an additional cohort of people who have been impacted by the tracker mortgage scandal, according to its latest figures on the issue.

As at mid-March, 37,100 customers had been identified as having been affected by the scandal, an increase of 3,400 from the same figure seen at end December 2017.

The scandal saw more the customers of the country’s banks who were affected being overcharged by their lenders when they were either denied a tracker rate they were entitled to, or charged the wrong rate of interest on their mortgage.

To date, €459 million in redress and compensation has been paid out by Irish lenders, an increase of €162 million from December.

88% of those affected by the scandal have now been offered compensation, according to the Central Bank.

63% of those redress payments totalled less than €10,000.

“We recognise the devastating effects that lenders’ failures have had on people,” said the Central Bank’s  director general of financial conduct Derville Rowland.

We’re using our powers to force the banks into remedying the scandal they caused. The payment of redress and compensation to those affected is now very significantly advanced, and proceeding in line with the timelines set out by the Central Bank.

Related Read

23.10.17 From 'I don't know what a tracker mortgage is' to the biggest financial scandal of our time

The Central Bank has initiated enforcement proceedings against the six lenders involved – Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank, AIB, and EBS.

Reacting to the news, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said that “the banks still think they can get away with their theft”.

“I am deeply angry at the fact that so many years after this scandal was exposed these newly discovered cases will only be starting the compensation and redress process now due to the verification process,” he said.

(The banks) are fighting tooth and nail against their own customers to keep them excluded. That is the only logical reason 3,400 more cases have been found in the last few weeks under Central Bank pressure. CEO after CEO shedding crocodile tears does not cut it, their actions show that they are still behind the scenes challenging their own customers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
92,235  151
2
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
73,756  40
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
71,519  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
1,118  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
727  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
371  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
48,263  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
37,495  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
36,416  114
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
12,300  3
2
Dear Fifi: Should I stop banging my housemate?
8,263  4
3
Irish men are sharing their reasons for voting Yes using #men4yes
5,615  13

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after alleged abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
CORK
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
A man who has incurable brain cancer is appealing to be released from prison
Winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket bought in February hasn't claimed their prize
'It was a bit of a risk going back' - Cadogan enjoying life with the Cork hurlers again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie