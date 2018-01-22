'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident

Updated 3.30pm

TRAINS TRAVELLING THROUGH Harmonstown station have been suspended until further notice following a tragic incident.

Emergency services are attending the scene and Irish Rail said that “significant delays” were expected.

Dart services are operating between Clontarf Road to Greystones and Kilbarrack and to Howth/Malahide.

Enterprise services are operating between Belfast and Drogheda only with road transfers to/from Connolly.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets. Iarnród Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused.