  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump demands review into claim FBI spy infiltrated his presidential campaign

The US President tweeted his intentions today.

By Associated Press Sunday 20 May 2018, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,505 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4024695

trump US President Donald Trump Source: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he will demand that the Justice Department reviews whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.

Trump also wants to know if any demands or requests for such action to be taken came from the Obama administration.

trump tweet Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump tweeted today: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Trump has been promoting a theory, which is circulating in conservative circles, about a possible FBI spy being present on the campaign trail.

However, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy. Giuliani said they had been told about possible “infiltration”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man shot by gardaí searching for woman believed to have been abducted from Co Wicklow
186,748  120
2
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
53,668  326
3
A big developer wants to build 200 homes on the site of Dublin's second-most expensive house
46,900  36
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
3,290  0
2
'When you're unemployed, you don’t just lose your job - you become gripped by fear'
179  0
3
Why Irish publishers are lobbying to scale back the EU's next big online privacy push
63  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
44,882  19
2
How a former Manchester United and Ireland captain died penniless
35,750  17
3
'I don’t want my last Munster game to be losing to Leinster'
31,814  112
DailyEdge
1
Donald Trump called his wife 'Melanie' on Twitter as he welcomed her home from hospital
5,363  5
2
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
5,287  2
3
A little girl from Belfast was absolutely devastated that she wasn't invited to the royal wedding
5,052  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man shot by gardaÃ­ searching for woman believed to have been abducted from Co Wicklow
Man shot by gardaí searching for woman believed to have been abducted from Co Wicklow
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
DUBLIN
'Significant disruption' to train services in Dublin and Wicklow after fire
'Significant disruption' to train services in Dublin and Wicklow after fire
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'
OPINION
Epilepsy: 'My emotions are heightened and I'm overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations'
Epilepsy: 'My emotions are heightened and I'm overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations'
'I had always found work soul destroying, but had accepted this as the norm'
Column: 'Those who beat the health insurance penalty deadline are at risk of overpaying'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie