Trump demands review into claim FBI spy infiltrated his presidential campaign

US President Donald Trump Source: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he will demand that the Justice Department reviews whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.

Trump also wants to know if any demands or requests for such action to be taken came from the Obama administration.

Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump tweeted today: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Trump has been promoting a theory, which is circulating in conservative circles, about a possible FBI spy being present on the campaign trail.

However, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy. Giuliani said they had been told about possible “infiltration”.